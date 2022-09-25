ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Oliver's Stones donates headstones to families who suddenly lose a loved one

By Mikayla Temple
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Drk2R_0i9q2Qse00

Oliver Salfate was loved by his entire family but especially by his mom Cindy Salfate and sister Ali Svoboda.

"He was eccentric, he had his own style, his own way of life and just a lovable guy," Svoboda said. "Funny, loved to travel, loved his mom. He was also a mama's boy.”

When Oliver died suddenly on Jan. 14, 2021, from complications of an aneurysm, their family was left with a missing piece.

“Oliver is missed very, very much by myself, my family, our community and his friends,” Salfate said.

Similar to Oliver, Trevor Guilding was loved by many, especially his son Caiden.

“Super easygoing, laid back, honestly would do anything for anybody," said Britnee Redfield. "Whether that be working on vehicles or going, picking someone up, going getting something for someone.”

Trevor died unexpectedly Dec. 1, 2021.

“He was 36 when he passed,” Redfield said.

Trevor and Oliver's families didn't know each other before they lost their loved ones, but they came together for the first time to see Trevor's headstone.

“It took Trevor four, five months to get his stone," Salfate said. "I mean, it was just put in, I would say the beginning of the summer. It was June or July.”

Trevor's headstone was donated by Salfate and Svoboda's nonprofit Oliver's Stones , designed to families in need who lose a loved one unexpectedly between the ages of 15-39.

“We wanted to reach out to people and help them once that needs a little bit of help for unexpected funeral and headstone and that's how we started Oliver's Stones because we knew Oliver would want to give,” Salfate said.

Without the help of friends and family, Salfate said they wouldn't have been able to give Oliver the funeral, grave and headstone he and they needed.

“We live very close to Oliver's site, so I visit it quite often," Salfate said. "It's on my way home, so I'll stop, put new flowers on and just have a conversation with Oliver, especially if I'm having a bad day. I'm like, 'oh my gosh, you wouldn't believe, Oliver, what happened.' It's very, very therapeutic for me, and I imagine it would be for any mother.”

When Redfield came across Oliver's Stones, they filled out an application.

“We have a form that they fill out and just let us know about their family and what they were like," Svoboda said. "We don't need to know anything more than what made those families smile about the person that they love. They can share as much or as little as they need to with us.”

Redfield has no idea they would be the first family helped by Oliver's Stones.

“It was very heartwarming and touching," Redfield said. "It took a lot off of us, took a lot off my mind."

Now, Redfield and Caiden have a place to go to grieve and celebrate like they did for his birthday Sept. 12.

“It was a big, just huge relief and something that Caiden can come and actually just sit out here and be able to talk, and I guess his way of communicating with his dad," Redfield said. "Before the headstone it didn't seem like it was real and for him, it's big.”

So far, Oliver's Stones has helped five families in Michigan, Minnesota and Oklahoma and are currently helping a family in New Jersey.

Oliver's Stones raises money through GoFundMe , farmers markets and raffles.

Anyone interested in donating can check out their Facebook page .

Anyone in need of a headstone can fill out this form .

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Elderly couple who lived in home for three decades leaves adorable note to the newlyweds moving in

A home is much more than just four walls and a roof that protects you from the elements. If those four walls could talk, they would share everything from your lowest moments to the times when you felt most loved and happy. From the big milestones to the nuances in the everyday mundane, they see and know you more than anyone else in your life and hence hold a special meaning for most people. Especially those who spent decades of their lives in one home, growing and evolving together, even as the world outside races through seasons, presidents, social trends and technological advancements.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Boy’s dream comes true after getting adopted by best friend's family: 'Love doesn't have a color'

Andrew and Joc have been inseparable from the day they realized that they had so much in common. Their lives completely changed for good with a turn of fate. Andrew was in foster care for almost half of his life when he was taken in by Joc's parents. Joc's parents, Dominique and Kevin Gill, opened their home to Andrew. His parents' rights were terminated when he was just 6 years old. He was 10 when he arrived in Nashville, Tennessee. Dominique told Today Parents, "Andrew has four siblings and they were all adopted right away. During his first week with us, he sat in his room with the door closed and looked at old pictures. He didn't want to talk."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oklahoma State
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
The Independent

OLD Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’

Of all the 9/11 survivor stories, one of the most unbelievable belongs to two men: Brian Clark, a Canadian businessman whose office was struck by one of the planes, and Stanley Praimnath, the man whose life he saved.On 11 September, 2001, Mr Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. At 9:03am, Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the building, with Mr Clark’s office at the top of the impact zone.“Our room just got rocked, just destroyed in a second,” Mr Clark told the Associated Press ten years later. “And...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headstones#Stones#Five Families#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Alissa Rose

Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
Aabha Gopan

Man ignores his wife and lets sister throw party in his house

House guests require to follow a few etiquettes so that the hosts enjoy having them over. One of the etiquette is to ask for house rules and abide by them. Breaking the house rules could make it difficult for the host, and they might hesitate to house the person again.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy