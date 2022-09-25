ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Pierce
u.today

Did Satoshi Nakamoto Meet with SEC Five Years Ago?

In a recent tweet, Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett suggests that the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and famous venture capitalist Tim Draper know the real identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Terrett made this sensational assumption after obtaining a copy of former Director Bill Hinman's public calendar. It includes a...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#United States#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Sec#Lbry#Messari
coingeek.com

Coinbase hit with $350 million patent infringement suit

The hits just keep coming for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, after being slammed with a $350-million patent infringement lawsuit. On September 22, the Wyoming-based Veritaseum Capital LLC filed a complaint against Coinbase in the U.S. District Court of Delaware on behalf of Reginald Middleton, the...
ECONOMY
coinjournal.net

Going public puts us on the main stage, says Coinbase’s CEO

Coinbase is one of the crypto exchanges to go public, and the company’s CEO said the move had put them on the main stage. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, revealed in a recent interview that the company’s listing on the stock exchange had put them on the main stage.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Crypto Lender Nexo Hit With Enforcement Actions From Eight States

New York Attorney General Letitia James's lawsuit says Nexo is "falsely representing" that it complies with the state's securities regulations. State securities regulators in California and several other states took action against Nexo Group, the parent company of crypto lender Nexo, on Monday, calling the company’s Earn Interest Product an unregistered security.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

In court brief, Musk says the SEC is unlawfully muzzling him

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Securities regulators are unlawfully muzzling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, violating his free speech rights by continually trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement, Musk’s lawyer contends in a court brief. The document, filed late Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan, was written to support Musk’s appeal of a lower court’s April decision to uphold the settlement with Securities and Exchange Commission. The brief says that a provision in the settlement requiring Musk to get prior approval before tweeting about the electric car company is an illegal “government-imposed muzzle on Mr. Musk’s speech before it is made.” The settlement required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney before being published. The SEC is investigating whether Musk violated the settlement with tweets last November asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
decrypt.co

Sam Bankman-Fried May Scoop Up Bankrupt Celsius' Assets: Report

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing a bid for the assets of the embattled crypto lending firm Celsius. Sam Bankman-Fried, helms crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, is considering buying the assets of the bankrupt lending firm Celsius, according to a Bloomberg report citing “a person familiar with his deal-making.”
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Friedman, Former Tether’s Auditing Firm, Faces Over $1.6 In Penalty By SEC

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued and set charges of 1 million USD as a monetary penalty against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of Tether. Although the stablecoin issuer Tether hired the same auditing company from May 2017 to January 2018, the case filed last week does not count it.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Brazil’s Securities Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin Over Token Sale

Latin America’s biggest crypto exchange needs to give the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission information on tokens it issued. Brazil’s securities regulator has ordered Latin America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin to provide information on digital tokens it issued. Mercado Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the...
CURRENCIES
decrypt.co

Institutional DeFi Platform dAMM Raises $2M in Private Token Sale Round

Participants in the round include Prismatic, WOO Network, LedgerPrime, Fischer8, Concave, Berachain and System 9, Inc. Institutional DeFi lending platform dAMM Finance has completed a private token sale round of $2 million, the company has announced. Participants in the round include Prismatic, WOO Network, LedgerPrime, Fischer8, Concave, Berachain and System...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy