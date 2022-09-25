Read full article on original website
Digital World Acquisition extends 7-day decline to 31% after Trump's Truth Social threatens a lawsuit against the SEC over delayed SPAC deal
Digital World Acquisition fell 5% on Thursday, extending its seven-day decline to more than 30%. The SPAC's merger target Truth Social threatened to sue the SEC, alleging political bias delayed its proposed merger with Digital World. But Digital World has been unable to attract the 65% of shareholders needed to...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
u.today
Did Satoshi Nakamoto Meet with SEC Five Years Ago?
In a recent tweet, Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett suggests that the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and famous venture capitalist Tim Draper know the real identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Terrett made this sensational assumption after obtaining a copy of former Director Bill Hinman's public calendar. It includes a...
u.today
Crypto Mogul Wants to Buy Distressed Assets from Bitcoin Miners
Jihan Wu of Bitmain fame is looking to buy the distressed assets of Bitcoin miners at a discount, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency tycoon has created a new $250 million fund for that purpose. Wu plans to raise the majority of the aforementioned sum from outside...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
coingeek.com
Coinbase hit with $350 million patent infringement suit
The hits just keep coming for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, after being slammed with a $350-million patent infringement lawsuit. On September 22, the Wyoming-based Veritaseum Capital LLC filed a complaint against Coinbase in the U.S. District Court of Delaware on behalf of Reginald Middleton, the...
coinjournal.net
Going public puts us on the main stage, says Coinbase’s CEO
Coinbase is one of the crypto exchanges to go public, and the company’s CEO said the move had put them on the main stage. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, revealed in a recent interview that the company’s listing on the stock exchange had put them on the main stage.
decrypt.co
Crypto Lender Nexo Hit With Enforcement Actions From Eight States
New York Attorney General Letitia James's lawsuit says Nexo is "falsely representing" that it complies with the state's securities regulations. State securities regulators in California and several other states took action against Nexo Group, the parent company of crypto lender Nexo, on Monday, calling the company’s Earn Interest Product an unregistered security.
In court brief, Musk says the SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Securities regulators are unlawfully muzzling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, violating his free speech rights by continually trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement, Musk’s lawyer contends in a court brief. The document, filed late Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan, was written to support Musk’s appeal of a lower court’s April decision to uphold the settlement with Securities and Exchange Commission. The brief says that a provision in the settlement requiring Musk to get prior approval before tweeting about the electric car company is an illegal “government-imposed muzzle on Mr. Musk’s speech before it is made.” The settlement required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney before being published. The SEC is investigating whether Musk violated the settlement with tweets last November asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried May Scoop Up Bankrupt Celsius' Assets: Report
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing a bid for the assets of the embattled crypto lending firm Celsius. Sam Bankman-Fried, helms crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, is considering buying the assets of the bankrupt lending firm Celsius, according to a Bloomberg report citing “a person familiar with his deal-making.”
bitcoinist.com
Friedman, Former Tether’s Auditing Firm, Faces Over $1.6 In Penalty By SEC
The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued and set charges of 1 million USD as a monetary penalty against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of Tether. Although the stablecoin issuer Tether hired the same auditing company from May 2017 to January 2018, the case filed last week does not count it.
decrypt.co
Brazil’s Securities Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin Over Token Sale
Latin America’s biggest crypto exchange needs to give the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission information on tokens it issued. Brazil’s securities regulator has ordered Latin America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin to provide information on digital tokens it issued. Mercado Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the...
decrypt.co
Institutional DeFi Platform dAMM Raises $2M in Private Token Sale Round
Participants in the round include Prismatic, WOO Network, LedgerPrime, Fischer8, Concave, Berachain and System 9, Inc. Institutional DeFi lending platform dAMM Finance has completed a private token sale round of $2 million, the company has announced. Participants in the round include Prismatic, WOO Network, LedgerPrime, Fischer8, Concave, Berachain and System...
