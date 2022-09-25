Read full article on original website
NME
The Mars Volta debut new songs, play stacks of classics at first show in over 10 years
On Thursday night (September 22), The Mars Volta played their first live show in over 10 years, treating fans in their home state of Texas to a stacked showcase of new songs, classics and rarities – including the first-ever performance of their 2006 track ‘Vicarious Atonement’. The...
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
ETOnline.com
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Lorde’s Sister Indy Yelich Draws ‘Melodrama’ Comparisons With Debut Single ‘Threads’: LISTEN
Musical talent must run in Lorde's family. The singer's younger sister Indy Yelich finally released her debut solo single, "Threads," drawing a few comparisons to her Grammy-winning big sis in the process. After previously teasing the track online, the up-and-coming singer shared the single in full Thursday (Sept. 15). The...
Arctic Monkeys 'sign deal to headline Glastonbury 2023' ten years on from their last Pyramid Stage appearance
Arctic Monkeys have reportedly signed up to headline Glastonbury Music Festival in 2023. The Sheffield band are said to have already started preparations for the gig, which will be the third time they have played at the iconic festival and 10 years since they last appeared on the world famous Pyramid Stage.
The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2022
As the music calendar enters its final stretch, a last flurry of releases are set to close out a marquee year for albums. Peruse the selection below to plan your soundtrack to crisp fall strolls and periods of cozy hibernation as the nights draw in. The 1975: Being Funny in...
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break
Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
NME
Tim Burgess – ‘Typical Music’ review: ambitious, if messy, adventures in sound
Too much music, it turns out, really can addle your mind. Witness Tim Burgess, host of numerous nightly Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties for over two years now, and showing clear and critical symptoms of what The Lancet is yet to officially dub Sonic Head Scramble. The Charlatans frontman’s recent solo records such as 2020’s ‘I Love The New Sky’ have skewed towards the melodic yet experimental, but this sixth solo outing – recorded with Spiritualized and Julian Cope keyboardist Thighpaulsandra and Grumbling Fur’s Daniel O’Sullivan and very much ironically titled – sounds like all of the sounds that have been stacking up in his brain over 1200 Listening Parties have reached critical mass and come billowing out in one double-album eruption of ideas. The effect is something akin to Spotify becoming self-aware and blaring out a high-density beam of cult indie pop from its mouth for 90-odd minutes.
Billboard
Reeperbahn Festival Closes as Anchor Award Goes to UK Band Cassia
HAMBURG — The four-day long Reeperbahn Festival, the annual conference and concert event that this year focused on the U.S., closed Saturday night with the Anchor Award ceremony. For the last seven years, the prize for up-and-coming acts has spotlighted six finalists that perform for a live audience, one...
operawire.com
Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
Popculture
EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33
Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
Lewis Capaldi performs rendition of Britney Spears’s hit ‘Everytime’
Lewis Capaldi performed a rendition of Britney Spears’s hit song “Everytime” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.The Scottish singer was joined by a string section and pianist as he took to the stage to sing his cover of the 2003 single on Monday, 26 September.Spears released the track on her fourth studio album “In The Zone,” which also included one of her biggest hits “Toxic.”This footage shows Mr Capaldi’s performance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Watch: Metallica and Mariah Carey Bring Out Special Guests Mickey Guyton and Jadakiss at Global Citizen Fest
The annual Global Citizen Festival took place in New York over the weekend with both Metallica and Mariah Carey headlining. Both artists upped the ante by bringing out special guests to round out their sets. For their performance, Metallica tapped Mickey Guyton to put her spin on their classic “Nothing...
Fans Are Reacting To The Two Big "House Of The Dragon" Deaths This Week
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
How the past could shape the future of music, according to 'Switched on Pop'
Alex Cranz, Managing Editor of The Verge sat down with ‘Switched on Pop’s’ Charlie Harding to talk about the biggest music trends of today and how they rely on some of the biggest hits from past generations
Billboard
Bazzi On New Song ‘Heaven’, Cordae Collaboration, Writing For K-Pop Artists & More | Billboard News
Bazzi talks about his new song ‘Heaven’, how he got the sample for the song, his collaboration with Cordae called ‘Only Fan’, writing K-pop songs for multiple SM entertainment artists, and more! Listen to ‘Heaven’ here.
