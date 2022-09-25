ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAyKn_0i9q0cS400

Moeen Ali admitted his England side succumbed to late pressure after Pakistan edged a tense finale to the fourth T20 international in Karachi.

The home team held on to claim a three-run win that squares the seven-match series 2-2, but only after control of the game swung like a pendulum.

England were favourites as they began chasing a gentle target of 167, but found themselves struggling at 14 for three after jut two overs.

Liam Dawson appeared to have settled things in their favour when he dashed 24 off the 18th over to leave just nine needed off 12 balls, but Pakistan took the last three wickets in a hurry to come out on top.

The concluding act saw number 11 Reece Topley and Adil Rashid attempt a crazy single with four balls left in the match, inviting the inevitable run out as the moment got too much.

“Obviously with nine to get and three wickets left, we feel we should win, but pressure happens,” captain Moeen said.

“Both teams bowled really well and they just managed to get over the line. It was an amazing game of cricket, it went both ways and it kept swinging.

“We felt should have chased that down, we’re disappointed we didn’t but we did lose a lot of wickets up top. We kept hanging in there. The way Daws batted was just brilliant. He had a brilliant game.

“I’m really pleased for him but sad he couldn’t get us over the line. These things happen.”

Moeen had earlier been one of three middle-order batters who threatened to get England back in front, with his rapid 29 complementing counter-attacking knocks of 33 and 34 by Ben Duckett and Harry Brook.

In the end, though, none could match Mohammad Rizwan’s determined 88 for longevity.

England’s head coach Matthew Mott hailed Dawson, who had a previous top score of 10 in the format and finished with 34 at a strike-rate of 200, for making a fight of things when the heat was on.

  • 1st T20: Eng won by 6 wkts
  • 2nd T20: Pak won by 10 wkts
  • 3rd T20: Eng won by 63 runs
  • 4th T20: Pak won by 3 runs

“Taking wickets in the powerplay put us on the back foot, it took a really good partnership to get us back in it,” he said.

“Liam’s knock was special. It took everyone by surprise, we didn’t think in our wildest dreams we’d get in that position. It just shows in T20 cricket you’ve never got it done.

“Haris Rauf was put under pressure (in the 19th over) and he bowled his side to victory.”

After four sold-out games in Karachi, with a total attendance of around 140,000, the series now heads for Lahore, where the teams will resume battle on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England all-rounder Chris Woakes ready to make comeback from injury in Pakistan

Chris Woakes is closing in on a comeback in Pakistan as England’s injury problems continue to clear up ahead of next month’s Twenty20 World Cup. Woakes missed the entirety of the home season after running himself into the ground over the course of a packed winter schedule, picking up shoulder, ankle and knee problems and undergoing surgery for the latter.
WORLD
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Dawson
Person
Ben Duckett
Person
Matthew Mott
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Haris Rauf
Person
Reece Topley
BBC

Rugby Championship: Five things we learned in the 2022 tournament

The southern hemisphere's big beasts have had their final, full-on, pre-World Cup scrap. The Rugby Championship, set to be shortened in the run-up to France 2023, was lifted by New Zealand for the fifth time in the last six years. A tight tournament has thrown up as many questions as...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#T20#Cricket
The Independent

England will not gamble on Jos Buttler’s fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

White-ball captain Jos Buttler is “chomping at the bit” to help England push for victory in their Twenty20 series against Pakistan but head coach Matthew Mott insists there will be no gamble over his fitness.Buttler has been out for five weeks with a calf injury sustained during The Hundred but decided to travel for his side’s trip to Karachi and Lahore to continue his rehabilitation and bed into his relatively new partnership with Mott ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.England’s tournament does not start until October 22, when they face Afghanistan in Perth, and Mott has made it clear...
WORLD
newschain

As Kate and William head to Wales: 5 places you won’t believe are real

After the death of the Queen and the end of the period of national mourning, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the nation for their first official visit since taking up their new titles. William and Kate will spend the day travelling around the country, first...
TRAVEL
newschain

I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World Cup

Under-fire Gareth Southgate knows his future will be dictated by England’s World Cup performance rather than previous successes or the fact his contract runs until 2024. Few could have predicted how the team’s fortunes would improve under the 57-cap former defender, who was initially brought in as interim boss following Sam Allardyce’s shock exit in September 2016.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kate Cross wants ‘wishy-washy’ run-out rule to be clearer after ODI controversy

England seamer Kate Cross has called for a “wishy-washy” run-out regulation to be clarified following Saturday’s controversial loss to India.India secured victory in the third one-day international at Lord’s when spinner Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride to run out Charlie Dean as she ‘backed up’ at the non-striker’s end in readiness to run.This rare form of dismissal – known as a ‘Mankad’ after the Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad who first enacted it – is legitimate but is widely considered to be unsporting.A controversial ending but...India win by 16 runs and complete a series sweep against England. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gsBpqDcXNp—...
WORLD
newschain

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about playing the United States has diminished as they prepare to take on the world number ones as European champions. The Lionesses face World Cup holders the USA on October 7 in a sold-out friendly at Wembley, returning to the scene where they beat Germany in July’s Euros final to secure the first major trophy in their history.
SPORTS
newschain

Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win

England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory. Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer strikes ensure Young Lions make it two wins from two in the international break as preparations for next summer's European Under-21 Championships continue

There is always one who makes a run from deep into a World Cup squad and it would be foolish to discount Conor Gallagher. This has been a good week for Gallagher. Easy to lose motivation after being dropped down into the Under 21s, his attitude exemplary. That is a trait Gareth Southgate will take into account when naming his 26-man cohort.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy