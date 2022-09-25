ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Mount Airy News

SCC offering CPR class on Friday

Surry Community College is offering a CPR certification class that will meet at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. The class will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This class will certify students with Healthcare Provider-level of CPR. For more information and...
YADKINVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

ESHS student receives recognition

East Surry High School Junior Maria Blakeney was named recipient of the College Board National Recognition Program, National Rural and Small Town Award, for her achievements in school and on College Board assessments. She earned this recognition because of her academic achievements in school and her performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®,...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Protecting students, staff top priority for county schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. As a district, we know that safety is at the forefront of the minds of our students, parents, and staff. In the wake of one tragedy after another across the nation, many in our community rightly wonder what can be done in our area to ensure these acts of violence do not reach our schools. Surry County Schools commits to taking preemptive safety measures and having continued conversations evaluating our approach to safety in schools.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Poets and Quants

Ms. Future Education Administration

I am a former educator and current education consultant (working with colleges to improve their academic programs) looking to move into product management and ultimately education administration. Hoping to understand the achievability of my goals and hear any thoughts on my school list. Schools:. Target School: Stanford GSB. Considering: Wharton,...
COLLEGES

