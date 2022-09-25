Read full article on original website
Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic
From Fall 2019 to Fall 2021, enrollment fell 18 percent for all Black students. That's 23.5 percent and 15 percent for Black men and Black women, respectively. The post Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic appeared first on NewsOne.
MSCS board names new chair and vice chair
Althea Greene, who has served as vice chair for the last two years, will replace Michelle McKissack as board chair. Sheleah Harris will replace Greene as vice chair.
Mount Airy News
SCC offering CPR class on Friday
Surry Community College is offering a CPR certification class that will meet at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. The class will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This class will certify students with Healthcare Provider-level of CPR. For more information and...
Mount Airy News
ESHS student receives recognition
East Surry High School Junior Maria Blakeney was named recipient of the College Board National Recognition Program, National Rural and Small Town Award, for her achievements in school and on College Board assessments. She earned this recognition because of her academic achievements in school and her performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®,...
Mount Airy News
Protecting students, staff top priority for county schools
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. As a district, we know that safety is at the forefront of the minds of our students, parents, and staff. In the wake of one tragedy after another across the nation, many in our community rightly wonder what can be done in our area to ensure these acts of violence do not reach our schools. Surry County Schools commits to taking preemptive safety measures and having continued conversations evaluating our approach to safety in schools.
Poets and Quants
Ms. Future Education Administration
I am a former educator and current education consultant (working with colleges to improve their academic programs) looking to move into product management and ultimately education administration. Hoping to understand the achievability of my goals and hear any thoughts on my school list. Schools:. Target School: Stanford GSB. Considering: Wharton,...
