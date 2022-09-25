ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl LVII

By Sportsnaut
Rihanna appears set to perform at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at Glendale, Ariz.

The nine-time Grammy winner posted a photo of her arm holding a football on social media Sunday and the NFL shared the same image on Twitter with the caption “Let’s GO” and the hashtag SBLVII.

Taylor Swift originally had been offered the headlining halftime slot, but TMZ reported Friday that she declined.

The league announced earlier this week that Apple Music had replaced Pepsi as the sponsor of the halftime show.

The NFL said more than 120 million viewers watched the halftime show held at Super Bowl LVI, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. That performance just earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Past Super Bowl performers include Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Prince, Paul McCartney and Madonna.

–Field Level Media

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
