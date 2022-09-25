WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO