KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
KWCH.com
KWCH.com
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
What changes have been made since the death of Cedric Lofton
One year ago today, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton's death would echo through Wichita, Sedgwick County and the nation.
KAKE TV
'I don't think we understood the magnitude of it': City of Wichita addresses evidence problems
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Monday, City Manager Robert Layton announced major problems found at the Wichita Police Department’s evidence building. “My office learned about potential problems with the police department's property and evidence operation," Layton said. He also talked about five phase plans to fix it. One of...
kfdi.com
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
KWCH.com
Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
KWCH.com
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
KAKE TV
Wichita man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim over 30 times
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested 29-year-old Trey Schulz in connection to a stabbing that took place on Friday. The Wichita Police Department reports that shortly after 6 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Central after receiving a call about a stabbing. Before police arrived they were informed that the 41-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital by a neighbor.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, Sept. 19, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store. Upon […]
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
KAKE TV
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
KAKE TV
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
KAKE TV
Towne East shooting: Motion to charge teen as adult set for January hearing
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There will be a hearing in early next year to determine whether a teen accused of killing another teenager at Towne East Square will be charged as an adult. The suspect is accused of killing 14-year-old TrenJ'vious Hutton at the east Wichita mall on March 18.
KAKE TV
Winfield man killed in rollover crash, sheriff's office says
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old Winfield man has died following a rollover crash Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 33000 block of U.S. 77, south of Arkansas City. The sheriff's office said Michael Andes was heading north on the highway when his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway and rolled several times, coming to rest in the median.
kmuw.org
How does the Sedgwick County jail handle people with mental illness? Sometimes, a restraint chair.
Since Jeff Easter took office as Sedgwick County sheriff in 2012, one topic has risen to the forefront again and again: How to handle people in jail with mental illness. In 2014, he oversaw the opening of the jail’s first mental health pod, a section of the jail designed specifically for people with mental illness.
