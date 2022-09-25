ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 14

Related
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Central#Ridge#Kake News
kfdi.com

Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Wichita man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim over 30 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested 29-year-old Trey Schulz in connection to a stabbing that took place on Friday. The Wichita Police Department reports that shortly after 6 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Central after receiving a call about a stabbing. Before police arrived they were informed that the 41-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital by a neighbor.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Winfield man killed in rollover crash, sheriff's office says

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old Winfield man has died following a rollover crash Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 33000 block of U.S. 77, south of Arkansas City. The sheriff's office said Michael Andes was heading north on the highway when his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway and rolled several times, coming to rest in the median.
WINFIELD, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy