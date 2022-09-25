Every Friday at one o’clock for 35 years my stepfather would get up from his desk and go to Tia Maria on Pecos and 36th with his friends and clients for Friday Lunch. The brick building was dilapidated, worn down by decades of use. The interior was cozy, with sombreros and paintings of cowboys covering the walls, and a small TV sat in the corner playing a seemingly never-ending Spanish soap opera. Most importantly, the food was great. Every regular had their order, but everyone, man, woman, and child, swore by the carnitas. The company was great and the prices were right, but it was the food that brought us back, time and time again, every Friday, for three and a half decades.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO