Aurora, CO

“With the right words, you can change the world.” Charlotte’s Web. The quintessential, farm classic “Charlotte’s Web” debuted 70 years ago, on October 15, 1952. Author E.B. White crafted this enduring tale of friendship. The book has remained in print for decades to be celebrated by teachers, grandparents, parents, and children. The gentle story lends itself to be a great read-aloud book.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs

When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
DENVER, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Grandparenting: learn how to understand a child’s world

There is nothing better than being a grandparent. Even if you don’t have your own grandkids, you can always find a way to be an important adult in a child’s life. It’s worth it to you and to the child. But where do you begin to understand...
DENVER, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Ballet Ariel Proudly Presents Its 24Th Season

(Denver, CO) – Ballet Ariel is unrivaled in the Denver arts community for its beauty and ingenuity, continuously producing season and after season for the past 24 years. The Ballet Ariel artistic team has put together an exceptional three-show season that is the perfect combination of original ballets and beautifully re-staged classics.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
DENVER, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Mariachi festival comes to Denver Sept. 25

In 2017, a teenaged William Trevizo joined his father’s mariachi band, Mariachi Aguila de Denver. Needing a violin player, the band recruited the classically-trained student who quickly fell in love with the vibrant melodies and joyful rhythm of mariachi. Now a 22-year-old music performance student at Metropolitan State University...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado skier missing in the Himalayas

DENVER — Search efforts are underway for a professional skier from Telluride who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson went missing just below the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, according to reports, her sponsor The North Face said in a statement:. “We are in touch...
DENVER, CO
chstoday.net

The Story of Friday Lunch: Finding the Best Mexican Food in Denver

Every Friday at one o’clock for 35 years my stepfather would get up from his desk and go to Tia Maria on Pecos and 36th with his friends and clients for Friday Lunch. The brick building was dilapidated, worn down by decades of use. The interior was cozy, with sombreros and paintings of cowboys covering the walls, and a small TV sat in the corner playing a seemingly never-ending Spanish soap opera. Most importantly, the food was great. Every regular had their order, but everyone, man, woman, and child, swore by the carnitas. The company was great and the prices were right, but it was the food that brought us back, time and time again, every Friday, for three and a half decades.
DENVER, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Adams County Takes Art Experiences Outside

Explores Wellness Benefits of Art in the Great Outdoors ~. To support the urgent mental and behavioral health crisis in the community, Adams County has launched two campaigns to bridge the gap between public art, the outdoors, and wellness – while also bringing access to and highlighting the expanding parks, open space, and trail system available to the public.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita employees get free language classes amid renovations

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In an effort to improve communication in the kitchen and bring employees together, 29 Casa Bonita employees just completed a weeks-long program to improve their language skills. From divers to cooks, Casa Bonita employees took Spanish and English classes this summer and were awarded on Thursday...
LAKEWOOD, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Indulge for CASA Raises Over $193,000 to Serve Approximately 160 Children

Adams & Broomfield Counties, Colo. – CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Adams & Broomfield Counties hosted its annual Indulge for CASA gala on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Balistreri Vineyards and raised more than $193,000. Funds raised will aid CASA’s mission of providing court-appointed volunteer advocacy for children and youth from the child welfare system so every child can be safe, have a permanent home, and have the opportunity to thrive.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
5280.com

The Cheapest All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Denver and Beyond

There are two types of people in this world: Those who live for buffets, and those who wouldn’t touch them with a 10-foot fork. You love them or you hate them; you’re all in or you’re very much out; you live and die by AYCE (all you can eat, for the non-buffeters), or you’d rather die than pick from a line of serving dishes that have sat out for who knows how long.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
DENVER, CO

