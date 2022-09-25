The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. IDAHO FALLS – These days, our deputies see a wide variety of scams and fraudulent activity on social media, emails, texts and cell phone calls. One of the most common cell phone scams we see are suspects pretending to be law enforcement or an officer of the courts trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest. Some suspects are using technology that shows the actual phone number of local law enforcement on your caller ID, utilizing a fake voice mail system to route return calls to various divisions of your local police agency, and using similar names of actual local personnel to seem authentic.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO