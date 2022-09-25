Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into home, soiling bed, taking shoes
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman found undressed and asleep under a bed has been charged with a felony. Karenda Lynn James, 32, faces a felony charge for burglary, court records show, after a man allegedly found her inside his home, having strewn her clothes about and soiled a bed.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested for stabbing at homeless encampment
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly stabbed a man who wandered into his tent in July. Both the victim and Collin Mclemore, 23, were reportedly homeless on the night of the encounter.
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Post Register
Wrecks claim one life, injure eight
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school
A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned. The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to...
eastidahonews.com
Washington man charged after allegedly attacking a man with a paring knife
AMERICAN FALLS — A man police say stabbed another man several times with a paring knife at a motel in American Falls faces a felony charge. Allen Zoriel Cruz, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. The victim suffered stab and slice injuries to his head and shoulder, requiring staples, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation
Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Don’t become a victim of this phone scam costing victims thousands of dollars
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. IDAHO FALLS – These days, our deputies see a wide variety of scams and fraudulent activity on social media, emails, texts and cell phone calls. One of the most common cell phone scams we see are suspects pretending to be law enforcement or an officer of the courts trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest. Some suspects are using technology that shows the actual phone number of local law enforcement on your caller ID, utilizing a fake voice mail system to route return calls to various divisions of your local police agency, and using similar names of actual local personnel to seem authentic.
eastidahonews.com
Madison Armory owners pull trigger on new retail store and shooting range
REXBURG – For Curtis Eves, there’s a lot of peace in firing a gun. He’s loved recreational shooting since he was a kid and he and his wife, Laura, are part-owners of the newly expanded Madison Armory and indoor shooting range at 870 North 2nd East in Rexburg, which opened two weeks ago.
kvnutalk
3 people injured during 2 vehicle crash near Fort Hall Idaho – Cache Valley Daily
FORT HALL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Saturday night. The crash was reported at 8:34 p.m. near northbound US91 at milepost 88, in Fort Hall, in Bingham County. Police report a 45-year-old man, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a...
Women airlifted to PMC, University of Utah Hospital after wreck that left local man dead
A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the injured women was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot
A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
eastidahonews.com
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
eastidahonews.com
Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
eastidahonews.com
Man arraigned in court after allegedly throwing himself through car windshield
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor injury to property after reportedly throwing himself through a car windshield to stop a woman from leaving. Idaho Falls Police were called to a home for a disturbance on June 1. When they arrived, they saw a...
eastidahonews.com
Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash
Next of kin has been notified. The post Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 3