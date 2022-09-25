Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
kfgo.com
Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
kfgo.com
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
kfgo.com
18-year-old seriously injured in Sunday crash in south Fargo, charged with DUI
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash on 32nd Street South in Fargo early Sunday shortly after 5 a.m. Miguel Rendon, 18, of Fargo was speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway. His car then struck a small tree, then drove into a yard where it crashed into a much larger tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
kfgo.com
Moorhead City Council approves special assessment for new underpass, with some opposition
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council has approved special assessments for the Southeast Main Avenue 20th/21st Streets underpass. Some residents and city council members are not happy with this process. The city has a $7.5 million dollar bond to cover the local portion of the $76.5 million dollar...
