Elkridge, MD

Columbia man killed in early Sunday morning hit-and-run in Elkridge

By Cassidy Jensen Baltimore Sun Media
Howard County Times
 2 days ago
A 55-year-old Columbia man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Elkridge early Sunday morning, Howard County Police said.

A vehicle struck Timothy Joseph Wise while he was riding a motorized bike, police said. Officers were called to Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

Wise was ejected into the road and hit by another driver, who was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The initial driver fled the scene.

Part of Maryland Route 175 was closed for three hours Sunday.

Police are offering a reward of $5,000 for information related to the fatal collision. Anyone with information may contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Howard County Times

