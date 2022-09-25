Effective: 2022-09-27 12:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-27 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Imperial and Riverside Counties through 530 PM PDT At 437 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles northeast of Brawley, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slab City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO