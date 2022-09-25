ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Larson has drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Martinsville, VA
Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan

Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement

One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
TEXAS STATE
fordauthority.com

Bizarre Tire Issues Plague Nascar Ford Teams At Texas 2022: Video

While the Nascar Ford teams of Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Mustang and Joey Logano’s No. 22 Mustang took the green flag from the front row at Texas Motor Speedway on September 28th, many of The Blue Oval racers fell victim to single car incidents and tire wear that eliminated their shot at taking the trophy.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles

Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Car

Comments / 0

Community Policy