ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Picks Up Second Straight League Win Over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. - An early goal from senior Ryelle Shuey in the 14th minute sealed the deal for the Mountain Hawks as they picked up their second straight league victory. The Lehigh women's soccer team defeated Holy Cross 1-0 on Saturday night to improve to 4-4-1 overall and 2-1 in the league.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Wrap Up Three-Day Army Invitational

WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Lehigh women's tennis team wrapped up a weekend full of tennis at the Army Invitational on Sunday afternoon. Two Mountain Hawks competed in consolation finals but were unable to bring the titles back to Bethlehem. Senior Junmoke James was one of the two Lehigh individuals...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy