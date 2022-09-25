ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
EMEA Daily: Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch FinTech Mollie has launched Mollie Capital, which will offer loans  of up to 250,000 euros ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers. Meanwhile, shares in the Italian payment provider Nexi rose as the firm projected above-expedited growth in the next three years.
Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution

Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
Luxury Brands Take Second Look at Secondhand Sales

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the retail response that a growing list of luxury apparel brands and designers are taking as a surge of resale or reCommerce initiatives gets underway at an important but challenging time for the industry. In the past week...
Why Rhone and RTR’s Reusable Packaging Partner Pivoted to B2B

A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...
Wendy’s Engages ItsaCheckmate to Enhance Third-Party Delivery Ordering Experiences for Customers

Third-party delivery platform menu management and POS integration rolls out to all Wendy’s locations in the U.S. and Canada. Restaurant technology leader ItsaCheckmate announced that Wendy’s has deployed the ItsaCheckmate solution to its more than 6,000 restaurant locations across the United States and Canada. The ItsaCheckmate menu management and integration technology scales third-party delivery channels to advance accuracy and speed for optimal customer experiences.
PNC Bank and Blend Team on Digital Mortgage User Experience

PNC Bank will partner with cloud banking software company Blend, in order to digitize the mortgage application process, a press release said. Customers will now be able to apply digitally for a mortgage and import bank or payroll information, through providing the right credentials. The effect will be to cut down on the time it takes to locate documents. After the application is submitted, customers will have one portal to track the status, complete other tasks and review documentation.
Paymob Helps Tabby Expand BNPL in Egypt

Middle East and North African (MENA) payments and shopping app Tabby has joined forces with payments facilitator Paymob, the companies announced Tuesday (Sept. 27). According to a news release, the partnership will let online and brick-and-mortar merchants using Paymob’s network offer Tabby’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering.
Lego Pursues Digital Initiatives to Keep Its Sales Growing

The Lego Group reported strong sales in the first half of the year and announced several initiatives — many of them digital — that aim to build upon that success. Driven by products that appeal to a wide range of consumers, the toy maker’s consumer sales grew 13% and its revenue grew 17% during the six months ending June 30, the Lego Group said Tuesday (Sept. 27) in a press release.
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
Virgin Atlantic To Team With PCI On Airline Omnichannel Payments

Virgin Atlantic will make use of secure payment solution PCI Pal Digital to support its omnichannel strategy, a press release said. PCI Pal provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to help out with companies’ payment systems. Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopted a big range of digital payment methods like web, email, mobile, social media, chat and messaging service, which PCI Pal will help expand overall, amid the generally changing ways people are paying for things.
City Infrastructure Main Hurdle Faced by Amazon’s Driverless Zoox Cars

Amazon’s driverless vehicle subsidiary Zoox is hoping to get cars on the streets sooner rather than later, but expanding autonomous infrastructure into new locations beyond the initial cities in the testing phase is proving to be a challenge. Speaking virtually at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in London on Wednesday...
Amazon Leverages Membership Surge With October Prime Day Push

Any doubts that deep and early discounting would be the theme of thus year's holiday shopping season were laid to rest Monday (Sept. 26) as Amazon responded to recent moves by rival retailers with the announcement of a second Amazon Prime Day to be held in October. The first-of-its-kind event...
Signzy Raises $26M to Expand AI-Powered Compliance Platform

Digital banking infrastructure startup Signzy has raised $26 million in a Series B funding round, with the funds helping to grow its platform aimed at helping financial institutions (FIs) automate risk and compliance processes, according to a Monday (Sept. 26) post on its LinkedIn page. . Powered by artificial intelligence...
Payscout, Collection Works Partner on Payment Tech for AR Management

Global payment technology company Payscout has become a preferred payments partner of Collection Works Software Solutions, a supplier of technology and services to the collections, debit and credit management marketplace. With this enhanced partnership, Collection Works users will have a direct integration to Payscout’s Paywire platform, which is a prominent...
