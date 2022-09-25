ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taylor Swift reportedly turns down 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the chance to perform the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The high-profile slot – which was taken in 2022 by an all-star cast of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar – will take place in Arizona on February 12 next year, and recent reports hinted that Swift was set to perform.
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo

Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post. After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
It’s Getting Harder To Breathe for Adam Levine Post-Cheating Scandal, so Maroon 5 Is Headed to Sin City for a Vegas Residency

Adam Levine isn’t letting any Instagram DM scandal get him down. He’s plowing ahead with Maroon 5 and a Las Vegas residency, M5LV • THE RESIDENCY, beginning in March 2023. The announcement comes on the heels of Instagram model Sumner Stroh, and reportedly four other women, who have accused the Maroon 5 frontman of sliding into their DMs while married to supermodel Behati Prinsloo. Levine blamed “poor judgment” and maintains that he “did not have an affair” with Stroh, despite her allegations that they had a year-long entanglement. He and Prinsloo, who is pregnant with a baby boy, have shown...
Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
Lewis Capaldi performs rendition of Britney Spears’s hit ‘Everytime’

Lewis Capaldi performed a rendition of Britney Spears’s hit song “Everytime” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.The Scottish singer was joined by a string section and pianist as he took to the stage to sing his cover of the 2003 single on Monday, 26 September.Spears released the track on her fourth studio album “In The Zone,” which also included one of her biggest hits “Toxic.”This footage shows Mr Capaldi’s performance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs

The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
Jennifer Hudson addresses speculation she's on ﻿"The Masked Singer"

Jennifer Hudson isn't spilling the beans when it comes to whether or not she's a contestant on The Masked Singer. During Monday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson chatted with Emmy award-winning actor Leslie Jordan, who appeared as a guest panelist on singing competition show, and when asked if she's ever been on the show she remained coy.
