Post Malone is “Better Now.” The rockstar will be taking the stage in Cleveland on Tuesday night after being hospitalized with a broken rib following a nasty fall at a previous show. “Cleveland, I will be singing the f–k out of some songs tonight,” the “Congratulations” singer announced on Twitter, adding, “see y’all tonight.” The news comes after Malone, 27, was forced to cancel his show in Boston on Sept. 24 after waking up to “cracking sounds” on the right side of his body. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he revealed...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO