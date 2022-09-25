Read full article on original website
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura time: When are ring walks for fight tonight?
Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this weekend for an exhibition boxing match with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts, beating the former via TKO and going the distance with the latter two.FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Asakura – Latest fight updatesThe former multiple-weight world champion, 45, is now set to face Asakura in the Japanese fighter’s home country, as the pair...
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: 3 options for ‘Money’s’ next scrap
Following another easy win in Japan, some news on Floyd Mayweather’s next fight should be coming in the next month
RIZIN 28 videos, results: Kyoji Horiguchi sleeps ‘Kintaro’ with arm-triangle choke
Former RIZIN and Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi returned to Japan with a bang Sunday, choking out “Kintaro” Yuto Hokamura in the main event of RIZIN 38 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Horiguchi hadn’t fought in his native country since a first-round knockout to...
Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE: Latest updates, result and reaction from exhibition fight
Floyd Mayweather stopped mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in the second round of the pair’s exhibition boxing match in Japan on Saturday (24 September).Boxing icon Mayweather, 45, has competed in a number of exhibition fights since retiring unbeaten as a professional boxer in 2017, and his clash with Asakura, 30, proved one of the more entertaining. The bout at the Saitama Super Arena in Asakura’s home country was scheduled for three three-minute rounds, and a fun opening frame gave way to an even more competitive second round, in which Mayweather dropped Asakura with the final punch before the bell....
Jake Paul Eager For 'Real Fight' With Mayweather: ‘I Want to Say I Got Your 0’
Jake Paul is all for trading sanctioned punches with boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. A few days after the Hall of Fame boxer called out the YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight curio to a “real fight”, Paul, 25, doubled down on his initial affirmative response. In a video posted on his social media Sunday, Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) insisted that he would take Mayweather up on his offer, however, with the caveat that he gets to weigh in at 175, while Mayweather gets to come in at 165.
Mayweather Destroys Asakura, Kyoji Horiguchi Chokes Out ‘Kintaro’ in Rizin Doubleheader
It took a little over two rounds for Mikuru Asakura to learn the same lesson his countryman and Rizin FF stablemate Tenshin Nasukawa did back on New Year’s Eve 2018: An exhibition against Floyd Mayweather is exactly as serious as you make it. In the main event of the...
Floyd Mayweather set to face YouTube star Deji in latest exhibition bout this November
After scoring a second-round knockout of Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout this past weekend in Japan, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has his next exhibition bout lined up. Mayweather will fight British YouTuber Deji on Nov. 13. The card, which takes place in Dubai, will air on pay-per-view.
