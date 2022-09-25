Read full article on original website
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills
Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
Raiders vs. Titans: O-Line Shuffle, RB Josh Jacobs Playing
The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are ready for the duel of 0-2 teams. Neither organization probably thought they’d be in this situation, but after today’s content, one of these two squads is going to be 0-3. As far as the Raiders are concerned, there have been interesting developments just minutes prior to the action.
Studs and Duds from Jets loss in Week 3 to Bengals
The emotional high the Jets were on after coming back to beat the Browns in Week 2 quickly turned back into rock bottom as the Jets looked completely flat in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, dropping the Jets to 1-2 on the year. Let’s check out some studs and duds from this one.
Patriots QB Mac Jones sustains 'pretty severe high ankle sprain' on his final pass in loss to the Ravens... and 'surgery may be hard to avoid' in blow to New England's season
An already grim looking season in New England just got a whole lot worse. After a series of tests, it was confirmed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Another NFL Network source, Mike Giardi says the prognosis 'means...
NFL Transactions for September 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and OT Ty Nsekhe. Panthers promoted DT Daviyon Nixon to their 53 man roster. Bengals DT DJ Reader to miss extended time with a knee injury. Houston Texans. Texans worked out DB Brady Breeze, DB Bubba Bolden, DE Sam Kamara, DB Troy Pride, DE...
Even if they don't have a winning record, the Falcons are exciting again
Despite the discrepancy in talent on the roster, the Falcons have had a chance to win each of their first three games. Even if they aren’t winning, Steak Shapiro is thrilled that the team is exciting again.
Robert Saleh confirms Jets expect Zach Wilson to be cleared this week
Before the Jets lost to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, a report indicated that the team expects quarterback Zach Wilson to be cleared to return from his knee injury when he meets with doctors this week. After the 27-12 loss wrapped up, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that is...
New York Jets’ Sideline Argument Mirrors Miami Heat’s Scuffle Last Season
The Jets got into a heated argument during loss to the Bengals.
Brandon Tierney Blasts Jets Coaching Staff After Embarrassing Loss
Brandon Tierney went off on the Jets coaching staff after an embarrassing loss to the Bengals.
Bengals lose star defender DJ Reader to knee injury vs. Jets
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader left his team’s Week 3 game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with a knee injury. Reader went down late in the first half with the injury and left the field quickly. He went to the medical tent on the sideline and the team was quick to rule him out for the game.
