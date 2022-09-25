ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
Raiders vs. Titans: O-Line Shuffle, RB Josh Jacobs Playing

The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are ready for the duel of 0-2 teams. Neither organization probably thought they’d be in this situation, but after today’s content, one of these two squads is going to be 0-3. As far as the Raiders are concerned, there have been interesting developments just minutes prior to the action.
Patriots QB Mac Jones sustains 'pretty severe high ankle sprain' on his final pass in loss to the Ravens... and 'surgery may be hard to avoid' in blow to New England's season

An already grim looking season in New England just got a whole lot worse. After a series of tests, it was confirmed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Another NFL Network source, Mike Giardi says the prognosis 'means...
Robert Saleh confirms Jets expect Zach Wilson to be cleared this week

Before the Jets lost to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, a report indicated that the team expects quarterback Zach Wilson to be cleared to return from his knee injury when he meets with doctors this week. After the 27-12 loss wrapped up, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that is...
