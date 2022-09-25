ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Quinton Williams Is Shining on the Howard University Football Team

Howard University students are getting back into the football spirit as their football team returns to the field. The feel of cold weather and the sights of early nightfall mean that football is officially back to being the main topic of conversation for many. After a disappointing 3-8 season last year, the Bison football team was hoping to bounce back in 2022 with higher expectations.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Flowers blows out Bowie 54-7

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — After trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, the Flowers Jaguars scored 54 unanswered points to get a statement victory over the Bowie Bulldogs. The Jags remain unbeaten, while Bowie suffers their first loss on the season.
BOWIE, MD
MLive.com

See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com

For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
DETROIT, MI
Bay Net

Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win

LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
BOWIE, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night

WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning prompts an Alert Day Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.As of 11:40 a.m. Baltimore and surrounding counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 5:15 p.m. That warning has ended.Additionally, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management alerted people to a severe thunderstorm warning for Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot County that will last until 5:30 p.m. That warning has ended too.A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
MLive.com

Spectrum Health breaks ground on Orthopedic Health & Performance Center

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday for a new Orthopedic Health & Performance Center, a four-story building that will house five operating rooms, clinics, and training areas where athletes can learn about injury prevention. The building, expected to be completed in mid-2024,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

