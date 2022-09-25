Read full article on original website
MLive.com
50 years and counting: Karen Postema has been keeping score at FHN since 1972
GRAND RAPIDS – Karen Postema’s sister was hired to coach Forest Hills Northern’s volleyball team when the school opened in 1972. Her sister, Joan VandenBosch, asked Postema to join her at the matches to keep score. Postema was happy to help. Fifty years later, Postema continues to...
MLive.com
Reeths-Puffer golf standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for Sept. 14-20
MUSKEGON – There aren’t many skills more important in the game of golf than consistency. That particular trait has been showcased in abundance by Reeths-Puffer senior golfer Paige Anderson this fall, as she has continuously finished atop leaderboards in both league jamborees and large-field tournament settings. This past...
Hilltop
Quinton Williams Is Shining on the Howard University Football Team
Howard University students are getting back into the football spirit as their football team returns to the field. The feel of cold weather and the sights of early nightfall mean that football is officially back to being the main topic of conversation for many. After a disappointing 3-8 season last year, the Bison football team was hoping to bounce back in 2022 with higher expectations.
Michigan State at Maryland opening point spread released
On Saturday, Michigan State had a golden opportunity to bounce back from a tough loss at Washington as they hosted Minnesota in East Lansing. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for the Spartans as they were absolutely annihilated by the Golden Gophers. Up next for Michigan State...
MLive.com
See Week 5 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
Several marquee matchups in Week 5 of Michigan’s high school football season meant a lot of shuffling in the latest state rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Four of the state’s 10 divisions featured new No. 1 teams, and there were many more state-ranked showdowns that...
Flowers blows out Bowie 54-7
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — After trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, the Flowers Jaguars scored 54 unanswered points to get a statement victory over the Bowie Bulldogs. The Jags remain unbeaten, while Bowie suffers their first loss on the season.
MLive.com
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
Community remembers boxing fixture killed in DC shooting
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — The D.C. boxing community is mourning the loss of a popular boxing trainer Who was shot and killed Saturday morning in Southeast. Buddy Harrison was the owner of Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Md. He was a fixture in the boxing world and he helped improve the […]
Bay Net
Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win
LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
fox5dc.com
Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night
WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning prompts an Alert Day Sunday
BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.As of 11:40 a.m. Baltimore and surrounding counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 5:15 p.m. That warning has ended.Additionally, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management alerted people to a severe thunderstorm warning for Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot County that will last until 5:30 p.m. That warning has ended too.A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front...
Weather Bulletin : Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM Sunday For Parts Of Area
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 543. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT. * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1140 AM until. 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include…. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to...
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
weaa.org
Dr. Andrea Hayes Dixon, Howard's first Black woman dean in the College of Medicine
(Washington, DC) -- Howard University is appointing the first Black woman to serve as dean of the College of Medicine. Doctor Andrea A. Hayes Dixon was the first surgeon in the world to perform a high-risk, life-saving stomach cancer procedure on teens. She also recently became the first woman to...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Poolesville, Maryland
Not sure who would park their Huracan on a farm next to a Camry and a Grand Cherokee but there you go. Spotted at Butler’s Orchard. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
MLive.com
Spectrum Health breaks ground on Orthopedic Health & Performance Center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday for a new Orthopedic Health & Performance Center, a four-story building that will house five operating rooms, clinics, and training areas where athletes can learn about injury prevention. The building, expected to be completed in mid-2024,...
