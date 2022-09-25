ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said.

Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said two men got into a fight and one of them pulled out a gun. The suspect opened fire but missed the man he intended to shoot, sheriff's officials said.

The two victims who were struck by gunfire were hospitalized in stable condition, KABC-TV reported Sunday. No other information about them was immediately released.

The shooter fled the scene and remained at large Sunday. No suspect description was available.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

