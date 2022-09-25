Rihanna will be performing at Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Update: The NFL has confirmed that Rihanna will be the halftime performer:

Taylor Swift won't be the Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer , but another superstar appears in line for the honor.

TMZ reported Sunday that "the NFL and Roc Nation have been in discussions with Rihanna to headline" the game, which is slated to take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 34-year-old seemed to hint in a Twitter post Sunday afternoon that she will indeed take the stage at Super Bowl LVII:

Rihanna gave birth to her first child on May 13 , a boy. The boy's name has not been released, but rapper A$AP Rocky is the father.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner hasn't released a new album since the critically-acclaimed "ANTI" in February of 2016, but if she is indeed going to perform at the Super Bowl, there will no doubt be speculation about whether she'll release new music in advance of taking the biggest stage.

Whoever performs at Super Bowl LVII will have a hard time following up last year's halftime show, where Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak were all part of a special performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

