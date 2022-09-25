ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

How to Watch Tonight's Epic Law & Order Crossover and Where To Stream

Tonight is the night Law & Order fans have been waiting for, as Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime all make their big season premieres in an epic crossover, and here's how and where to watch. If you happen to be able to watch live, you can catch the entire crossover on NBC, which kicks off at 8 PM EST with Law & Order and then continues with SVU at 9 PM EST and then concludes with Organized Crime at 10 PM EST. You can also watch through the NBC app or the Xfinity App if you have a cable provider, and then you can also watch all three shows on Peacock.
Primetimer

WATCH: Mayim Bialik Quizzes Stars in Celebrity Jeopardy! Teaser

It's finally time for your favorite stars to show off their trivia skills. In a teaser for the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy!, new host Mayim Bialik quizzes familiar Hollywood faces like funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, Reggie Watts, and Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu. "These stars are ready for primetime!"...
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Looks to Expand With Newest Game Off-Shoot Idea

The popularity of Jeopardy! has survived the death of Alex Trebek and weathered the storm of the Michael Richards controversy. Now, with a new executive producer at the helm, the venerable game show is looking to expand even further. Executive producer Michael Davies has multiple ideas for spin-offs, including a "masters league" highlighting the best players.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch

Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
TVLine

Reboot Recap: An Awkward Family Reunion of Sorts — Plus, Grade the Hulu Comedy's First 3 Episodes

Hulu’s Reboot, which released its first three episodes on Tuesday, goes full meta as it pokes fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot beloved shows of yesteryear. In Episode 1, edgy writer Hannah (played by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom) gets the greenlight from Hulu to revive the fictional early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up, about a blended family caught in wacky scenarios each week. The series, we’re told, originally ended after star Sterling Reed (Schmigadoon‘s Keegan-Michael Key) quit to pursue a serious acting career, and the cast hasn’t seen each other since. Leading lady Bree Marie Jensen (Kidding‘s Judy Greer) left the...
Variety

Samantha Bee to Host New York Public Radio’s 2022 Annual Gala (TV News Roundup)

In her first major gig since TBS canceled “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” comedian Samantha Bee will host the New York Public Radio’s annual gala later this fall. The event, which takes place Wednesday, November 9 at The Plaza Hotel, will honor WNYC’s “On the Media” host and managing editor Brooke Gladstone. The evening will also include a musical performance from Kronos Quartet. NYPR’s annual gala is its largest fundraising event of the year, celebrating the vital work produced across New York Public Radio. Also in today’s television news: DATES Adult Swim animated series “YOLO: Silver Destiny” has set a premiere date...
FanSided

Watch FBI Season 5, Episode 2 live online

How is a young Ivy League dropout connected to a crime at a pawn shop? Don’t miss a beat of FBI Season 5, Episode 2 on CBS tonight. Jubal ended up missing his son’s birthday party due to the case in the previous episode. That was a difficult situation all around. It’s not surprising that his son is pushing his dad away, though. All these disappointments add up.
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for La Brea, Young Rock, and More

While many networks wait until October to release many of their new and returning shows, NBC is ahead of the game. All but three series on NBC's fall 2022 lineup have already premiered, so fans didn't have to wait any longer to see new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., or to finally watch Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. NBC also debuted The Voice, Quantum Leap, and New Amsterdam.
TVGuide.com

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie: Feds, and More

Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC kicked off fall TV season with the return of its comedy shows, debuting new episodes of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and newly minted Emmy-winner Abbott Elementary. And though drama Big Sky returned for a third season, with Jensen Ackles joining the cast as the charming potential love interest who steps in as temporary sheriff, the bulk of ABC's fall TV lineup has yet to premiere.
Front Office Sports

Amazon Averages 13.6M Viewers For Second ‘TNF’ Stream

Amazon Prime Video continues to defy expectations with strong numbers for “Thursday Night Football.”. The e-commerce giant averaged 13.6 million viewers for its exclusive stream of the Cleveland Browns’ 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Amazon’s first-party measurements and preliminary Nielsen research. By Nielsen numbers alone, the game averaged 11.03 million viewers.
