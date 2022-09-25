Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
Grapevine woman struck and killed in Southlake; Bedford toddler killed in rear-end crash
A Grapevine woman has been identified as the victim struck and killed by a car in Southlake over the weekend. Investigators say Patricia Cave was hit by a car on Highway 114. She had major injuries when found and died at Baylor Scott & White.
Lewisville police investigating crash that killed 2 pedestrians
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Lewisville police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in a crash Tuesday morning.At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sept. 27, a driver heading east on Round Grove Road struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive.The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene. Both pedestrians, a man and a woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old, were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police say investigators are continuing to talk with the driver to determine what happened and that no charges have been determined yet.
Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Worth, Fort Worth police rescue and arrest suspect from lake
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police helped Fort Worth officers fish out a suspect from Lake Worth Monday afternoon. The suspect, not yet identified by police, was wanted for theft of a gun and vehicle. Upon seeing officers, a tweet from Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian stated...
Funeral procession for Fort Worth firefighter David Greene to be held Wednesday
Fort Worth fire commanders have announced the route of a funeral procession ahead of the services for 29-year veteran firefighter David Greene, who died last week from what the fire department called “…occupational brain cancer.”
keranews.org
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen's death
Lermon Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont "did real good in life" and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black, was found...
Mansfield man charged with manslaughter in Bedford crash that killed toddler
Bedford police charged the Mansfield man accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler over the weekend with manslaughter. The man was arrested at the scene, but charged Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man drowns in Fort Worth pond
A man is dead from drowning in Fort Worth, but investigators still have many unanswered questions. It happened at the big pond between the Target and the Costco on Overton Ridge near I-20 and Bryant Irvin.
kurv.com
Parker County Girl Shoots And Wounds Her Dad And Herself
A Parker County man and his 12-year-old daughter are recovering from gunshot wounds after the girl pulled the trigger on both of them. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter had been planning to kill her father for weeks. Investigators learned that she and another young girl from Lufkin were plotting to murder their fathers and then run away to Georgia.
Texas man charged with manslaughter in fatal accident that killed 2-year-old
A 36-year-old Texas man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal accident that killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend, said police on Monday.
'We're pulling through': Two adults released from hospital, two children remain following Garland house explosion
GARLAND, Texas — Sunday marked exactly six weeks since Gloria Godinez got the frantic calls that her family's home had exploded with six of her relatives inside. "I was hearing small explosions in the background," Godinez said. Her mother, 54-year-old Paula Reyes, died hours later. He brother, 15-year-old, Angel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
Teenager gunned down in a vacant lot near Fair Park and other shootings in Dallas over the weekend
The killer who gunned down a teenager in South Dallas Sunday is still on the run. Police found a badly wounded 14-year-old boy in a vacant lot on Al Lipscomb Way about five blocks from Fair Park. He was rushed to E-R where he was pronounced dead.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Gets a Unique New Whiskey Tasting Room — Oak & Eden Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork
Get a peak inside Oak & Eden's first Fort Worth tasting room in Clearfork. Oak & Eden Whiskey is not only a unique Texas brand, it’s the first American whiskey maker to have its distilling process patented. Now, Oak & Eden is about to take on Fort Worth. While...
2 found dead in Hill County, including shooter
Two people were found dead Monday in Central Texas - including the shooter, officials said.
fox4news.com
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
Dallas police: Suspect arrested for 'intentional' hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man with his car Sunday afternoon.At approximately 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25, police were called to the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. When officers arrived, police they determined that Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Jojola died at the scene, police said.Detectives later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Gabriel Lule and arrested him for murder in Hutchins, Texas.A motive for the crime is unknown to the public at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
Police: 17-year-old avoided metal detectors to sneak in gun to Richardson ISD football game
DALLAS - Richardson ISD says its safety and security protocols worked when a 17-year-old was arrested with a gun during a football game on Friday. It happened in Dallas at a game between Lake Highlands and Richardson Berkner high schools. Dallas police say someone flagged down officers after they saw...
Comments / 0