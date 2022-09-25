ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning

Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Lewisville police investigating crash that killed 2 pedestrians

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Lewisville police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in a crash Tuesday morning.At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sept. 27, a driver heading east on Round Grove Road struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive.The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene. Both pedestrians, a man and a woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old, were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police say investigators are continuing to talk with the driver to determine what happened and that no charges have been determined yet.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
LEWISVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Parker County Girl Shoots And Wounds Her Dad And Herself

A Parker County man and his 12-year-old daughter are recovering from gunshot wounds after the girl pulled the trigger on both of them. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter had been planning to kill her father for weeks. Investigators learned that she and another young girl from Lufkin were plotting to murder their fathers and then run away to Georgia.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police: Suspect arrested for 'intentional' hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man with his car Sunday afternoon.At approximately 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25, police were called to the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. When officers arrived, police they determined that Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Jojola died at the scene, police said.Detectives later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Gabriel Lule and arrested him for murder in Hutchins, Texas.A motive for the crime is unknown to the public at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot

SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX

