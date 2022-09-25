Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Duckwrth talks with the Daily Cardinal about new EP, tour
Los Angeles-based musician, designer and visual artist Jared Lee — known by the stage name Duckwrth — has been on a rapid ascent to stardom over the past few years. From having a song featured on the major motion picture “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” to his latest album “SG8,” he continues to produce work that emphasizes both sounding and feeling good. Duck spoke with the Daily Cardinal for a quick conversation about his new album “Chrome Bull,” his current tour and what goes into his art.
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
Channel 3000
We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison
Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
Cheers! Sun Prairie hosts sixth annual Fall Beer Taste
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Businesses across Sun Prairie gave patrons a sip of all the area has to offer Saturday during the sixth annual Fall Beer Taste. Over 20 businesses handed out three-ounce samples of two flavors of Oktoberfest and fall-style ales. The event also gave customers a chance to visit downtown Sun Prairie businesses that they otherwise might not have gone to.
doingmoretoday.com
Building Community: Ella Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin
Last June, locals gathered in Eken Park to pay homage to the site while welcoming a new neighbor for the grand opening of a five-story, 135-unit building that includes a stunning 3,400-square foot mural by local artist Bill Rebholz. Located on East Washington Avenue, the highly visible Ella Apartments houses...
Daily Cardinal
New 353 area code to service Madison area
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced a new area code, 353, for south-central and southwestern Wisconsin on Thursday, citing an expected depletion of new 608 numbers. Area codes are the first three numbers of a phone number and represent the geographical region a number was assigned in. Madison and...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin splits Big Ten Conference opener weekend
On Friday night, Wisconsin hosted Northwestern for the Big Ten Conference opener at the UW Field House. Northwestern entered Friday’s game 11-1 facing the No. 6 national ranked Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin is coming off of a relatively easy win against Rhode Island from the previous weekend — taking all three sets. The Badgers looked to begin another win streak.
boreal.org
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
Nature.com
These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage
You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
WISN
Body found in Lake Monona identified as Milwaukee man
MADISON, Wis. — A body found Sept. 20 in Lake Monona in Madison is that of a Milwaukee man. The medical examiner identified him Monday as 49-year-old Brian Noll. Noll was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on...
Daily Cardinal
Interstate Blood and Plasma to close downtown Madison location in November
Interstate Blood and Plasma, the only plasma donation center within walking distance of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, will close its downtown location on Nov. 3, according to staff. The location at 317 N. Henry St. — next to The Plaza Tavern — is one of roughly 30 Interstate centers...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, Town of Madison, Food Scraps Recycling, Complete Green Streets
Greetings friends and neighbors. Madison Parks is holding a public event series for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge!. The event series is an opportunity to learn more about the design challenge, the selected teams, their progress in plan development, and the final master plan proposals. The three events include a design challenge kick-off, midpoint check-in, and team presentations of their proposed vision for the Lake Monona Waterfront. Below is further information on the Parks-led public events.
nbc15.com
Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash
OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
