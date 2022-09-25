ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

`Suspicious’ Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA

A “suspicious” fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 100 block of East 59th Place at 9:19 a.m. extinguished the flames in 19 minutes, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris

An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles

A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Paramedics were sent to the 10600 block of South San Pedro Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Karina Hernandez Melchor, 35, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found

A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burns At Least Two Units At Pasadena Apartment Building

Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury. Firefighters dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to the 900 block of North Summit Avenue had the blaze out at...
PASADENA, CA
#Hancock Park#Fire#Condominium#Sycamore#Accident
mynewsla.com

Fire Displaces Six People at Two-Story Home in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Jurupa Valley Sunday that displaced six people, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6600 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 wounded in Beverly Grove morning shooting

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Grove area on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 100 block of Flores Street just before 5:55 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response

Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos Area

A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

10 Cars Damaged After Running into, over Downed Tree in Encino

About 10 cars were damaged after running into or over a downed tree in Encino. Calls about the downed tree 16388 Burbank Blvd. began around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Cars kept running into and over the tree, the LAPD said. Officers dispatched to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed By Vehicle in Mar Vista

A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Shooting in Montecito Heights; Investigation Underway

Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in the area when they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife

Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

