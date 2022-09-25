Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Chino Hills, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorChino Hills, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
`Suspicious’ Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA
A “suspicious” fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 100 block of East 59th Place at 9:19 a.m. extinguished the flames in 19 minutes, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris
An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Paramedics were sent to the 10600 block of South San Pedro Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Karina Hernandez Melchor, 35, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Video shows woman acting unruly at Sherman Oaks restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles business owner has had it with the homeless crisis in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. She says the unhoused people are ruining her livelihood and killing her business. "People are afraid to come out," said Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill owner Angela Marsden. "They're afraid...
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns At Least Two Units At Pasadena Apartment Building
Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury. Firefighters dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to the 900 block of North Summit Avenue had the blaze out at...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Mid-City Area; Hit-and-Run Motorist Sought
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to find a hit-and-run motorist involved in a collision that killed a motorcyclist in the Mid-City area. The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Fairfax Avenue near the entrance to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Fire Displaces Six People at Two-Story Home in Jurupa Valley
Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Jurupa Valley Sunday that displaced six people, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6600 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause...
foxla.com
Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
foxla.com
1 wounded in Beverly Grove morning shooting
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Grove area on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 100 block of Flores Street just before 5:55 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown...
Pursuit Suspect Rams Vehicles, Attempts to Burn Down Home with Female Inside
Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A pursuit of a suspect ended in a dramatic way involving a disabled person, damaged parked vehicles and attempted house fire in the city of Norwalk early Monday morning, Sept. 26, around 1:00 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station was in pursuit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response
Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos Area
A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
2urbangirls.com
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
mynewsla.com
10 Cars Damaged After Running into, over Downed Tree in Encino
About 10 cars were damaged after running into or over a downed tree in Encino. Calls about the downed tree 16388 Burbank Blvd. began around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Cars kept running into and over the tree, the LAPD said. Officers dispatched to the...
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed By Vehicle in Mar Vista
A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Shooting in Montecito Heights; Investigation Underway
Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in the area when they...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife
Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
Comments / 0