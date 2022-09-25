Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
`Suspicious’ Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA
A “suspicious” fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 100 block of East 59th Place at 9:19 a.m. extinguished the flames in 19 minutes, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris
An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Hours Long Standoff Results in One Dead in La Quinta
One person is dead in North La Quinta after an overnight standoff ends early Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a gun in the 78800 block of West Harland Drive Monday night around 7:36 p.m. Authorities say two people in the...
Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley
A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire
Desert Hot Springs firefighters were mopping up early Tuesday morning following a fire that left two homes uninhabitable. Firefighters said a carport fire spread to the two buildings on the 66700 block of Granada Avenue between Desert View Avenue and Hacienda Avenue at 3:20 a.m. A carport and trash fire quickly spread to two houses. No injuries The post Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Fire At Two-Story Home in Eastvale
Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Eastvale, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under...
mynewsla.com
Concrete Mixing Truck Crashes in Jefferson Park Area
A concrete mixing truck crashed Monday in the Jefferson Park area, and some fluids leaked into the storm drain system, authorities said. The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 27th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters freed the truck driver, who was...
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside
A man and a woman accused of a residential burglary are behind bars after Palm Springs police searched the roof of a grocery store as well a nearby steep hillside. The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a homeowner called 911 reporting a theft at their vacant rental property on the The post Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos Area
A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
Child hospitalized after car crashes into Garden Grove Hospital
One child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a car crashed into the side of Garden Grove Hospital. The crash occurred a little before 4 p.m. at the medical center located on Garden Grove Boulevard. According to police, the man behind the wheel was taking his wife to an appointment at the location. He was inside of the car with their four children, when his foot slipped and caused the car to accelerate into the side of the building. The man was believed to be fatigued, after reportedly working overnight and not sleeping throughout the day. The car crashed into a pedestrian railing, the side of the building and the window of the cafeteria. One of the children inside of the car was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one inside of the building was injured. Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.
Fontana Herald News
Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25
A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
Fox5 KVVU
California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia, according...
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Coachella Man in Fatal August Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Coachella in early August. At about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Men Killed in Shooting in Montecito Heights
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in the area when they...
Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units
Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
