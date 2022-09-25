ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Coachella Man in Fatal August Shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Coachella in early August. At about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
COACHELLA, CA
The Associated Press

Shooting suspect believed to be on run with his daughter, 15

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was shot to death Monday in a domestic violence incident and police believe the suspect is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. “This was a domestic violence incident. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous,” the Fontana Police Department said in a statement. Photos released by the police showed Graziano has tattoos on his neck and arms. Investigators believe Graziano is with his daughter, Savannah Graziano, in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. The pickup truck has distinctive stickers on the rear quarter panel that say “Pro-4X” and “animal.” An Amber Alert was issued for the teen. Officers responded at around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana

A 39-year-old man was charged Monday with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana. Robert Rodriguez Alarcon was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Alarcon is accused of killing the victim on Aug. 11. The criminal complaint identifies the...
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead after police standoff in north La Quinta neighborhood

Authorities say a suspect was found dead inside a north La Quinta home early Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said the suspect was acting paranoid, but nobody else was hurt. The two family members who reported being shot at, but not hit, The post One dead after police standoff in north La Quinta neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

Westminster Man Charged with Attacking Victim with Gas and Lighter

A 36-year-old Westminster man was charged Monday with attempting to light a man on fire in Westminster and leading police on a chase. Dahn Thanh Nguyen was charged with possession of flammable material, attempting to burn, assault with a deadly weapon, leading police on a chase, vehicle theft, all felonies, and several traffic infractions during the pursuit, according to court records.
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man in Custody in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster

A man was in custody Tuesday in connection with the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies who responded to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, and he was arrested later that day, Lt. Mike Gomez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau told City News Service.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Suspected of Shooting, Wounding Other Driver on Interstate 15

A 52-year-old motorist suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was being held without bail Monday. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, firearm assault and reckless gunfire for the alleged attack a day earlier.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Banning PD Arrests Suspected Burglar

Originally Published By: Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/07/22, at approximately 8:49 AM, the Banning Police Department’s Community Service Officer responded to the report of a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Nectar Drive, in the City of Banning. It was discovered that overnight, a subject gained entry into the residence by crawling under a partially open garage door, while the residents were asleep inside. The residence was equipped with home security cameras and the suspect was captured on camera.
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Behind Bars for Alleged Burglary Pursuit in Palm Springs

A 31-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly leading police on a lengthy foot pursuit that went through a grocery store roof and onto a hiking trail in Palm Springs. Julian Baez was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of residential burglary and resisting an officer, according to the Palm...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside

A man and a woman accused of a residential burglary are behind bars after Palm Springs police searched the roof of a grocery store as well a nearby steep hillside. The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a homeowner called 911 reporting a theft at their vacant rental property on the The post Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Heavy police presence in La Quinta neighborhood

News Channel 3 crew is at the scene of an incident with heavy law enforcement presence in a La Quinta neighborhood Monday night. The incident is around the area of W Harland Drive. Authorities have brought out the Bearcat and a SWAT team. A helicopter was also seen circling the area. Neighbors in the area The post Heavy police presence in La Quinta neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
vvng.com

Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects Arrested in Connection to Stolen Vehicle, Drugs, Weapons Violations

Originally Published By: Hemet Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 13, 2022, Officer Bishop contacted several subjects “loitering” in and around a Ford pick-up near Fruitvale Ave and Lyon Ave. A records check of the vehicle came back as a reported stolen vehicle from Anza, Ca. One of...
ANZA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Active Incident in North LA Quinta, Suspect Barricaded in Home

Several deputies and law enforcement officers are on the scene of an active incident in North La Quinta. First responders were called to a medical aid in the 78000 block of Harland Drive around 7:45 p.m. according to CalFire. When our crews arrived to the scene there were multiple Riverside...
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer; Investigation Continues

A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday. Deputies were sent to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on a “burglary/home invasion call,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Underway

An investigation was underway Monday into the stabbing death of a man in Hacienda Heights. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim … unresponsive and suffering from...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts

Authorities say a man is in custody accused of stealing someone's purse in La Quinta. They believe he is responsible for other purse thefts in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They identified the suspect as The post Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA

