Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery at InTown Suites HotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
NFL Fans Are Furious With Justin Herbert Decision Sunday
Whether Justin Herbert should have played against the Jacksonville Jaguars today with his rib cartilage injury or not, he did - and he hasn't played well. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers lost big today as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars destroyed their defense in a 38-10 win. The game was completely out of reach by the beginning of the fourth quarter - but that's when fans started getting annoyed.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: All eyes on Justin Herbert’s health heading into Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky in safety as 49ers lose Trent Williams to injury
It’s been 14 long years, but to this very day, most football fans still remember Dan Orlovsky’s infamous error for the Detroit Lions during their unforgettable 0-16 season. Apparently, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also has that Orlovsky play saved soundly in his own memory bank. On Sunday, Jimmy G decided to bust out his own iteration of the play against the Denver Broncos.
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 3 vs. Atlanta
Welcome to Game 3 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks host Atlanta at Lumen Field.
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries as of late. Monday afternoon, the Chargers were hit with a crushing blow, losing offensive lineman Rashawn Slater for the rest of the 2022 season. Slater reportedly tore his left biceps tendon and is expected to miss the year. Justin Herbert...
Yardbarker
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad
New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
ESPN
Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league's worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three...
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert to be a game-time decision Week 3
Justin Herbert, listed as questionable due to a rib injury, will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The main problem here for fantasy managers is that Jaguars-Chargers is a late kickoff, and many won't...
