Patrick Mahomes has tense exchange with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

By Max Weisman
 2 days ago

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got into a tense exchange Sunday with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as Kansas City went into the locker room at halftime leading the Colts, 14-10.

A CBS camera captured the heated moment when the duo volleyed words on the sideline at the end of the first half. Head coach Andy Reid had to step in and direct Mahomes away from Bieniemy.

“It’s interesting, you could’ve thrown a hail mary right?” said analyst Tony Romo, to which his partner Jim Nantz replied, “That’s what I thought.”

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy having some words before halftime👀 pic.twitter.com/g7aqsi0oQk

— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022
Patrick Mahomes (left) and Eric Bieniemy (right) get into a heated exchange on the sideline as head coach Andy Reid (center) walks towards the quarterback.
The Chiefs had the ball at their own 46-yard line with less than a minute to go in the second quarter. Mahomes then threw two incomplete passes, leading Bieniemy to call for a run play instead of allowing his Super Bowl-winning quarterback to potentially toss a Hail Mary into the end zone.

As the Chiefs headed back to their locker room, Romo began to interpret what Mahomes and Bieniemy may have been saying to each other.

“Mahomes is like, ‘I don’t want to run the ball and finish the half’ and [Bieniemy] is like ‘Well stop, we’re playing good, they’ve got a good D-line,'” Romo said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in action against the Colts on Sept. 25, 2022.
Nantz hopped in to play the role of the Chiefs’ would-be mediator in the spat, Reid.

“Andy says ‘come on let’s go in,'” Nantz remarked.

The Colts had held Mahomes to just 93 yards in the first half of Sunday’s game. Indianapolis then fell behind after a fumble by quarterback Matt Ryan, which led to a Chiefs touchdown from running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Ryan had 83 yards at the half with a touchdown to wide receiver Jelani Woods.

