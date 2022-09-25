ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalvin Cook injures shoulder on butt fumble against Lions

By Joe Nelson
Cook fumbled on the play he suffered the injury.

Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Lions.

With the Vikings trailing 24-14 with under a minute left in the third, Cook rushed up the middle and fumbled, losing the ball to the Lions. Cook immediately went to the medical tent and appeared to be favoring his left arm.

He was soon after ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Cook actually fumbled by running into his own lineman's backside.

The butt fumble is a thing. It was made famous by former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2012, in a game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Sanchez ran into his own player's backside and fumbled.

That play now lives in infamy.

Cook had 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown when he was injured.

