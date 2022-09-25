Read full article on original website
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
Drone Zone: Arizona dude ranch give people a chance to channel their inner cowboy
Away from the Phoenix area sits an oasis that is tucked in the Tonto National Forest, and the Cherry Creek Lodge offers a completely off-the-grid experience that can help anyone channel the cowboy that is inside them. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 26-October 2)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features some of the year’s biggest shows. Gorillaz is the brainchild of Blur’s Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. You may be curious how this virtual quartet will perform arena shows. We’ve been wondering about that ourselves. We do know that Albarn, along with a 14-piece live band, will be on hand to play the band’s hits “Clint Eastwood” and “On Melancholy Hill.” 7:30 p.m.,$55-$145, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, 602-379-7800, footprintcenter.com.
themesatribune.com
Ex-Mesa hair stylist in metal band show
Even though he was cutting hair at the now-closed Continental Barbershop in downtown Mesa, Kublai Khan TX vocalist Matthew Honeycutt has spoken highly of the time he spent in a town known for great people, quality service. This is why he is excited to return to his former home when...
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
fox10phoenix.com
A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch Rob Schneider deliver laughs and chicken at Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Arizona
Rob Schneider took on a different kind of role during his latest appearance in Arizona. In his newest part, Schneider delivered laughs and chicken to delight fans and promote his film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” in a surprise appearance at a Raising Cane’s in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Raising Cane’s.
Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola, Chandler take down defending Arizona Open Division state champion Saguaro football (highlights)
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Nationally-ranked Chandler made a compelling case that the powers have shifted in Arizona Class 6A. The No. 10 Wolves (4-0) went beat defending AIA Open Division state champion Sagauro of Scottsdale 31-21 on Friday night in front of Arizona Cardinals standouts Kyler Murray, Byron ...
Tovrea Castle to open lottery for Spring 2023 tour tickets, here’s how to enter
“Due to an overwhelming demand” for Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights in Phoenix, those interested in touring the historic landmark must enter a Lottery Ticket System. Here’s how to enter.
fox10phoenix.com
'You have the right to remain silent': The Miranda Warning and its Phoenix origin
PHOENIX - "You have the right to remain silent." You know the line from every cop show or movie you’ve seen created after the mid-'60s. Well, that list of rights read aloud is known as the Miranda Warning, and it became part of police practice following a Supreme Court ruling in 1966.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant
Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
fox10phoenix.com
Recreo: Chandler restaurant is growing its own greens
Many people have backyard gardens, but some restaurants are now getting into the business of growing their own greens. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin takes a look at Recreo's edible garden in the East Valley.
Macayo’s celebrates 76th anniversary, National Chimichanga Day Valleywide Sept. 26
On Monday, Sept. 26, Macayo’s Mexican Food is celebrating 76 wonderful years in the Valley of the Sun along with National Chimichanga Day, which of course is the signature dish at Macayo’s. In honor of this special day and this special dish, Macayo’s locations around the Valley are...
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights
While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
