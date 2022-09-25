ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

phoenixmag.com

5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 26-October 2)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features some of the year’s biggest shows. Gorillaz is the brainchild of Blur’s Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. You may be curious how this virtual quartet will perform arena shows. We’ve been wondering about that ourselves. We do know that Albarn, along with a 14-piece live band, will be on hand to play the band’s hits “Clint Eastwood” and “On Melancholy Hill.” 7:30 p.m.,$55-$145, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, 602-379-7800, footprintcenter.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Ex-Mesa hair stylist in metal band show

Even though he was cutting hair at the now-closed Continental Barbershop in downtown Mesa, Kublai Khan TX vocalist Matthew Honeycutt has spoken highly of the time he spent in a town known for great people, quality service. This is why he is excited to return to his former home when...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
PHOENIX, AZ
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights

While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

