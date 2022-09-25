Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Action Sports Organization settling in to new home, asking community for assistance
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) has been searching for a new home throughout the last couple of months and now has a place to call home. Given only 60 days to move out of its old location, GBASO was able to get everything moved...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
wearegreenbay.com
Make a difference and join in ‘Good Neighbor Week’
(WFRV) – Small acts of kindness can make a big difference – and make you a ‘Good Neighbor’. Michael from Green Bay Neighborhoods stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can take part in Good Neighbor Week, Green Bay. Good Neighbor Week is underway now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Local agencies warn of caregiver shortage, funding woes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Right now there is a growing problem when it comes to the care of people with disabilities. And we are not talking about the elderly. The biggest threat is for adults 18 to 49. “Even though these people need a little extra help, a...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay volunteer in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Puerto Rico continues recovering from Hurricane Fiona, Action 2 News spoke to an American Red Cross volunteer from Green Bay before he headed to the island this weekend. Darwin Borrely is a disaster program specialist for the Red Cross. He was born and raised...
wearegreenbay.com
Nicolet students bring Baile Folklorico to life for Northeast Wisconsin audiences
GREEN BAY, W (WFRV) – SOL: Baile Folklórico de Nicolet is celebrating six years and back to performing in front of audiences after pandemic-related restrictions sidelined the students for a couple of years. There are eight student dancers in the group, four girls and four boys. Most of...
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Fleece animal print vest for Fall
(WFRV) – As temperatures go from cool to cooler, layers are essential. Today’s Trendy Tuesday offers a fleece animal print vest, a perfect wardrobe addition to take you into Fall. It’s available in sizes Small – XXL on sale at $49.99. Shop local, either in store...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
‘Stop down one last time’: Farmers’ Market On Broadway hosts final event of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmers’ Market On Broadway is wrapping up its 2022 season on Wednesday, September 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. After hosting 19 straight weeks with over 90 vendors lining the streets, On Broadway, Inc. is bringing the tradition to a close for the year.
wearegreenbay.com
Shop fall fashion at On Deck Clothing Company in Door County
(WFRV) – Whether you are ready to shop for the holidays or yourself to add some pieces to your wardrobe, you’ll want to head to On Deck Clothing Company. Shop in store for everything from sweaters to shakets, or even footwear for a beautiful Door County hike, they have collections for the entire family.
wearegreenbay.com
Hispanic culture’s impact on the Green Bay Diocese
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Hispanics, Catholicism is directly intertwined with their culture, giving them a sense of home in an unfamiliar place. Sister Martha Escobar explains, “When we come to this country, we are looking for something that is familiar to us, and what more than our Catholic faith?”
wearegreenbay.com
Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
wearegreenbay.com
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley
(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin gas prices move past national average
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gas prices are on the rise in Green Bay, and Wisconsin drivers say the increase in prices is affecting how they travel. “I drove to work the other day and prices have gone up fifty cents since Friday morning,” said Steven Ryba, a Green Bay resident.
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for this Weekend in Two Rivers for a Local Woman with Stage 4 Cancer
The public is invited to join the family and friends of Linda Kruck this weekend as they will be hosting a benefit for the local woman who is battling cancer. Linda is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and all proceeds from the event on Saturday (September 24th) will go directly toward her medical bills and equipment.
spectrumnews1.com
Menasha hopes Lawson Canal project will make city's riverfront popular destination
MENASHA, Wis. — There was a time when the Lawson Canal was a power canal, important mostly to the two paper mills it served. By 2024, the City of Menasha is hoping the Lawson Canal Corridor will be a powerful draw for residents of the Fox Valley and around the state.
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’
Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay restaurant serves up El Salvador’s national dish fresh daily
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV)- In the skilled hands of Teresa Ramirez, the national dish of El Salvador is served up fresh daily in Northeast Wisconsin. “Pupusas is like a tortilla,” explained Walter Reyes who is a native of El Salvador and a regular customer at Mi Salvador Pupuseria at 1620 Lime Kiln Road. “Pupusas are filled with beans and cheese or the Loroco flower which gives it a unique taste.”
Comments / 1