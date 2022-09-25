ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Make a difference and join in ‘Good Neighbor Week’

(WFRV) – Small acts of kindness can make a big difference – and make you a ‘Good Neighbor’. Michael from Green Bay Neighborhoods stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can take part in Good Neighbor Week, Green Bay. Good Neighbor Week is underway now...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local agencies warn of caregiver shortage, funding woes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Right now there is a growing problem when it comes to the care of people with disabilities. And we are not talking about the elderly. The biggest threat is for adults 18 to 49. “Even though these people need a little extra help, a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay volunteer in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Puerto Rico continues recovering from Hurricane Fiona, Action 2 News spoke to an American Red Cross volunteer from Green Bay before he headed to the island this weekend. Darwin Borrely is a disaster program specialist for the Red Cross. He was born and raised...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Fleece animal print vest for Fall

(WFRV) – As temperatures go from cool to cooler, layers are essential. Today’s Trendy Tuesday offers a fleece animal print vest, a perfect wardrobe addition to take you into Fall. It’s available in sizes Small – XXL on sale at $49.99. Shop local, either in store...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop fall fashion at On Deck Clothing Company in Door County

(WFRV) – Whether you are ready to shop for the holidays or yourself to add some pieces to your wardrobe, you’ll want to head to On Deck Clothing Company. Shop in store for everything from sweaters to shakets, or even footwear for a beautiful Door County hike, they have collections for the entire family.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hispanic culture’s impact on the Green Bay Diocese

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Hispanics, Catholicism is directly intertwined with their culture, giving them a sense of home in an unfamiliar place. Sister Martha Escobar explains, “When we come to this country, we are looking for something that is familiar to us, and what more than our Catholic faith?”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin gas prices move past national average

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gas prices are on the rise in Green Bay, and Wisconsin drivers say the increase in prices is affecting how they travel. “I drove to work the other day and prices have gone up fifty cents since Friday morning,” said Steven Ryba, a Green Bay resident.
GREEN BAY, WI
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’

Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay restaurant serves up El Salvador’s national dish fresh daily

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV)- In the skilled hands of Teresa Ramirez, the national dish of El Salvador is served up fresh daily in Northeast Wisconsin. “Pupusas is like a tortilla,” explained Walter Reyes who is a native of El Salvador and a regular customer at Mi Salvador Pupuseria at 1620 Lime Kiln Road. “Pupusas are filled with beans and cheese or the Loroco flower which gives it a unique taste.”
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

