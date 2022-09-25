Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hendry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENDRY COUNTY At 903 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Felda, or 9 miles east of Lehigh Acres, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hendry County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Collier, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Collier; Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Collier County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Hendry County in southern Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, or 17 miles south of Montura, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Devils Garden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Flood Warning issued for Hardee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM EDT. Target Area: Hardee Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.4 feet on 09/08/2004. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Peace River Zolfo Springs at 16.0 17.0 Tue 6 pm 19.8 22.3 22.3 21.3 MSG
Tornado Warning issued for Hendry, Palm Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hendry; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Hendry County in southern Florida Southwestern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 715 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, or 24 miles southeast of Montura, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Big Cypress Seminole Reservation. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Highlands TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Sebring - Avon Park - Placid Lakes * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 301 Trilby affecting Hernando and Pasco Counties. Hillsborough River Near Hillsborough River State Park affecting Hillsborough County. Alafia River At Riverview near US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River At Rye Bridge affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Anclote River At Elfers at Little Road affecting Pasco County. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Hillsborough...including Morris Bridge, Temple Terrace, Hillsborough River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Major flooding is forecast. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Major flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Major flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Major flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Anclote River...including Elfers at Little Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Up to 60 homes at River Acres are flooded. The Woman`s Club and American Legion are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 17.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 09/28/1948. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 13.5 Tue 6 pm 14.5 16.0 16.6 17.2 MSG
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida **Increasing Concern For Storm Surge Along The Southwest Florida Coast** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Palm Beach, and Metro Palm Beach - A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Coastal Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Far South Miami-Dade, Metro Broward, and Metro Miami-Dade * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Palm Beach, and Metro Palm Beach - A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Collier - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Mainland Monroe - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Far South Miami-Dade - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Metro Broward, and Metro Miami-Dade * STORM INFORMATION: - About 240 miles south-southwest of Naples FL - 23.0N 83.5W - Storm Intensity 115 mph - Movement North or 5 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ * Hurricane Ian made landfall over western Cuba as a major hurricane earlier this morning, and is forecast to continue strengthening as it enters the Gulf of Mexico waters this morning. While a direct landfall to South Florida remains unlikely at this time, eastward shifts in the forecast track means increasing concern for greater impacts across our region. Hazardous conditions will extend well away from the center of the system. The following hazardous conditions can be expected for South Florida: * Peak storm surge values of 5 to 8 feet are expected particularly in surge prone areas between Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee. Peak storm surge values of 4 to 6 feet are the main concern from Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable and 2 to 4 feet from East Cape Sable to Card Sound Road along Florida Bay. The storm surge concern will begin tonight with peak values sometime on wednesday. Due to slow motion of the system, surge will be slow to subside and is likely to impact the region through late week. This could lead to significant and life-threatening storm surge flooding particularly along the Collier county coast. * Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall associated with rainbands may lead to flooding across all of South Florida. Rainfall totals may range 4 to 8 inches through Thursday with locally higher totals possible. Flash flooding will be possible in this environment. * Tornadoes embedded in showers and thunderstorms within the outer rainbands associated with the system were observed this morning, and will continue to be possible through wednesday. * Hazardous marine and beach conditions are expected, as a high risk for rip currents is in effect across all South Florida beaches. Dangerous surf conditions are expected along the Gulf coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible extensive impacts across coastal Southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts along portions of Florida Bay in extreme far southern Miami-Dade county adjacent to Everglades National Park. Minor impacts are possible along the southeastern coast of South Florida due to increased onshore flow and tides running above normal. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible extensive impacts across portions of Southwest Florida and around and west of Lake Okeechobee. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible significant impacts across portions of Palm Beach County. Elsewhere across South Florida limited impacts are possible mostly associated with the possibility of seeing gusts to tropical storm force. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible and or mandatory evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
