Abilene High's Sullivan is National Merit semifinalist

The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
Abilene High School senior Griffin Sullivan was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship, making him one of more than 16,000 high school seniors across the country who earned the distinction.

Sullivan continues in the competition, which awards around 7,250 National Merit Scholars in the spring with awards totaling nearly $28 million in scholarships.

To be considered, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

In addition to his academic success, Sullivan plays No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Abilene High varsity tennis team and is part of the Abilene High choir.

To become a finalist, Sullivan and an Abilene High School official must submit a detailed scholarship application detailing his semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.

A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Other AISD awards

Abilene High School Principal Emme Siburt and the Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math, & Science Principal Jay Ashby announced AHS Senior Emery Heflin and ATEMS Senior Aaron Brokovich as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by each principal to the two students.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Be aware, be very aware of the prize guys

Representatives of the Abilene Education Foundation will be on city streets Tuesday and Wednesday, driving to elementary, middle, high school and other campuses to award 72 grants to 102 teachers.

Twenty-three schools will get a visit, and winning teachers a check to complete a project.

Prizes will be awarded between 8 a.m.. and 1 p.m. both days.

AISD goes Purple on purpose

Seven Abilene ISD campuses have been designated as Purple Star Campuses for the current school year.

Honored are Abilene and Cooper high schools, the Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math and Science (ATEMS), Clack Middle School and Bassetti, Dyess and Ward elementaries.

Established in 2019 by the Texas Legislature, the award hails schools that support military-connected students and their families. A campus-based military liaison is designated and information provided on websites that assists military families.

The Abilene ISD is the only campus in Region 14 with Purple Star designation.

AISD visual arts effort honored

The Texas Art Education Association announced that the Abilene ISD is among winners for 2022 District of Distinction Award.

The award honors districts that promote visual arts education.

More than 1,200 school districts were eligible. Each submitted documentation that showed their work during the 2021-22 school year. Fifty-nine schools were awarded.

"Our art teachers are not only talented and dedicated, they change the lives of students, peers and our community for the better by sharing their gifts," said Brady Sloane, AISD fine arts coordinator.

The districts will be honored Nov. 10 at the TAE Fall Conference.

McMurry prof chosen for leadership

McMurry University professor Dr. Jori Sechrist has been elected as the 2025 president of the Southwestern Sociological Association.

The four-year term begins with the professor sociology and criminology serving as vice president and then president-elect of the organization.

A 2001 McMurry grad, Sechrist, also is director of institutional effectiveness at McMurry.

The statewide association is affiliated with the Southwestern Social Science Association, the nation's oldest in this field.

Her role as vice president this year will focus on fundraising and planning for the annual Southwestern Sociological Association conference this spring. There, both experts and students are present their research and network.

“Because this is a regional conference, McMurry gets the same representation as large institutions,” Sechrist said. “I try to take students every year, and they see that they can present work that is just as good, if not better, than students at big universities.”

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
