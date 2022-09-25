Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Has Made An Official Decision On The Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially done away with the Pro Bowl. The league is replacing the annual All-Star game with a multi-day skills competition and a flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas. It will take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. This decision comes after there...
He Placed A $65,000 NFL, College Football Bet And Locked In $1.2M, Then Risked It All For A Shot At $3M...Did It Pay Off?
Millions of people tuned into coverage of Sunday Night Football on Sept. 25 with Comcast Corporation CMCSA owned NBC airing a contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. One viewer anxiously awaited the outcome that could net him millions of dollars or wash out gains seen from a $65,000 bet. Here’s the story.
Best Bar to Watch Football in Every State
It’s the early days of football season, and in all 32 pro football cities, as well as almost every college town in America, fans are filling stadiums or – in far greater numbers – sports bars and similar establishments. (These are the states with the most bars per person.) Watching a game live is an […]
In the World of Phoenix High School Football, ‘S--- Is Cutthroat’
What’s it got on Texas, or the Deep South? A bursting population and a loose approach to school zoning, so the best players follow the winds—and the wins, and the money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Week 3 streaming guide: How to stream Sunday football games on CBS, NBC, Fox and more
The 2022 NFL season is in full swing, and there's no shortage of football games to watch this weekend. Not sure how to stream all the Sunday NFL action? CBS Essentials is here to help. Here's how to watch all the Week 3 Sunday NFL football games airing on CBS, NBC, and Fox, plus how to watch every Sunday football game of the season.Top products in this article:NBC football / Peacock Premium deal: $1.99 per month (reduced from $4.99)Stream CBS football with the Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per yearWatch CBS, NBC and Fox without a cable subscription: U...
Comments / 0