Editorial: Health insurance and the Golden Years
The following letter was recently sent to my legislative district’s Congressional members explaining total dismay at how much my life insurance renewal premiums were scheduled to increase. Sept. 22, 2022. Dear Sen. Semina, Sen. Kelly, and Rep. O’Halleran,. How appropriate and timely the cartoon is to the theme...
Obituary for Alford “Big Al” Joe Turner Sr.
Alford Joe Turner Sr., 70, passed away in his home on Sept. 21 in Thatcher, Arizona. Alford was born in Safford, Arizona on Jan. 19, 1952, to his beloved parents, Joe David and Doras Lue Turner. He was named after his ‘Papa’ Almer Alford whom he shared a deep bond. He was the oldest of five children.
Standoff with armed man ends peacefully
GRAHAM COUNTY — A short standoff between Graham County Sheriff’s deputies and a war veteran apparently suffering from PTSD ended peacefully but with the veteran booked into jail. Deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of Runcorn Lane on Friday, Sept. 16, when a mother said her son...
Inmate at Safford federal prison hospitalized after overdose
GRAHAM COUNTY – A 25-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution – Safford was hospitalized for a drug overdose on Sunday. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy and paramedics from Lifeline Ambulance were dispatched to the prison at about 6:50 p.m. regarding an inmate overdose.
