Alford Joe Turner Sr., 70, passed away in his home on Sept. 21 in Thatcher, Arizona. Alford was born in Safford, Arizona on Jan. 19, 1952, to his beloved parents, Joe David and Doras Lue Turner. He was named after his ‘Papa’ Almer Alford whom he shared a deep bond. He was the oldest of five children.

THATCHER, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO