ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas slides 10 spots in latest AP Poll

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiFeL_0i9psAge00

The voters weren’t too considerate to the Razorbacks in the latest AP polls.

Arkansas went from No. 10 to No. 20 after suffering their first loss of the season to No. 17 Texas A&M, 23-21. Arkansas replaces Texas A&M as the lowest ranked SEC school in the AP polls.

Arkansas opponent next week, No. 2 Alabama, sits behind top-ranked Georgia with four place votes, followed by Ohio State in third. Georgia remains the country’s most dominant team, with 55 first-place votes.

Tennessee rose three in the poll to eighth marking their first Top 10 ranking since 2016. Kentucky leaped one spot to No. 7.

Arkansas can make a giant leap next week, but they must take down Alabama. That game comes with pressure because another loss drowns out their chances to be in the College Football Playoff conversation.

List

Grading the Hogs: No As or Fs for Arkansas but a whole lot of 'meh'

List

Social media was all about Arkansas and Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ne9xq_0i9psAge00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Larry Brown Sports

Arkansas kicker misses winning field goal in most ridiculous fashion

Arkansas lost to Texas A&M 23-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night in absolutely brutal fashion. The Razorbacks were down 23-14 and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 23-21. The Aggies drove in response but missed a 53-yard kick, giving the Hogs good field position. Arkansas drove down to the 16 and looked to be in position to take the lead with a field goal, but things didn’t go as they hoped.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum still has concerns about Jimbo Fisher: 'A&M is still a very flawed team offensively'

Jimbo Fisher is coming off a top 10 win over Arkansas on Saturday, and Texas A&M has improved to 3-1, but Paul Finebaum hasn’t changed his view about the Aggies. “I haven’t really changed the view, I still have some concerns,” Finebaum said on WJOX with on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic. “A lot of concerns about where this team is this year. We can’t say this too much longer, but the next 2 weeks are really going to tell a lot.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

New Bentonville company seeks to reimagine hospitality concepts

A little more than two years after exiting the restaurant business, longtime operator Scott Bowman is writing the next chapter of his hospitality career. Bowman is CEO and one of three managing partners of HighGround Hospitality in Bentonville. The company has been operating quietly for the past several months while forming its investment strategy but appears ready to move quickly after its initial acquisition in August.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#College Football#Ap Poll#Ohio State#Texas A M#Sec#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Politics
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
Four States Home Page

Pineville distillery part of a fast-growing industry

PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
PINEVILLE, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy