Arkansas slides 10 spots in latest AP Poll

The voters weren’t too considerate to the Razorbacks in the latest AP polls.

Arkansas went from No. 10 to No. 20 after suffering their first loss of the season to No. 17 Texas A&M, 23-21. Arkansas replaces Texas A&M as the lowest ranked SEC school in the AP polls.

Arkansas opponent next week, No. 2 Alabama, sits behind top-ranked Georgia with four place votes, followed by Ohio State in third. Georgia remains the country’s most dominant team, with 55 first-place votes.

Tennessee rose three in the poll to eighth marking their first Top 10 ranking since 2016. Kentucky leaped one spot to No. 7.

Arkansas can make a giant leap next week, but they must take down Alabama. That game comes with pressure because another loss drowns out their chances to be in the College Football Playoff conversation.

List

Grading the Hogs: No As or Fs for Arkansas but a whole lot of 'meh'

List

Social media was all about Arkansas and Texas A&M