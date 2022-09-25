Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
‘Avatar’ Is Once Again the #1 Movie at the Worldwide Box Office
The recent re-release of Avatar seems to be working about as well as anyone could have expected. It’s managed to pull in another $30 million globally. The initial release of the film already broke tons of box office records, but there was really no indication of whether or not a re-release would be worth it. The re-release made about $10 million domestically, and another $20 million around the world.
411mania.com
411 Box Office Report: Don’t Worry Darling Claims Top Spot, Avatar Scores $10 Million
Don’t Worry Darling rode all the gossip about it to the top of the box office this weekend. Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller took the #1 spot with a $19.2 million opening. That’s slightly above the $17 million that the studio was expecting, though a tough below the $20 million to $24 million most predicted it would do. It was the best opening since since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero won the weekend with $21.2 million five weeks ago.
CNBC
'Avatar' returns to theaters as Disney tries to hype audiences for its long-delayed sequel
James Cameron's "Avatar" returns to domestic cinemas this weekend, three months before the release of the sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water." Bringing the highest-grossing film in cinematic history back to theaters has two purposes for Disney: drum up excitement for the Avatar franchise and fill a vacant spot on the theatrical calendar.
RELATED PEOPLE
Avatar’s James Cameron Reacts To Folks Calling The Franchise ‘Predictable’ Ahead Of Sequel Release
James Cameron responds to anyone who calls his Avatar franchise “predictable” before the sequel’s release.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Release Date Confirmed, Hugh Jackman Reprising Role as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds is bringing his beloved live-action Deadpool to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's not making the trip alone. Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws with 2017's Logan, but it appears the actor is bringing the character out of retirement to help Deadpool's foray into the MCU. Reynolds confirmed on Tuesday that Jackman's Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, in addition to revealing the film's official release date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Plans to Remake ‘Wizard of Oz’ With a Diversified and Inclusive Cast
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is directing the remake of the Wizard of Oz, and he said that the film would include representation from the LGBTQ community to reflect the way of the world. Barris is also writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. Barris told Variety that the original...
What ‘Black Adam’s Rating Means For DC’s Newest Superhero
Dwayne Johnson’s line about Black Adam is how the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” But we’re not so sure it’s going to change that much. Despite the gritty trailer, which shows Black Adam beating the snot out of the Justice Society of America, and despite the character’s live-and-let-die attitude, don’t expect Black Adam to be more violent or dark than any other DC movie that’s been released to theaters. The film has already been rated by the MPAA. And they gave the film a typical PG-13, in this case for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.”
A New ‘Cloverfield’ Movie Is in Development
Any list of the most impactful marketing campaigns in movie history — not necessarily the movies themselves, but the ads and the trailers specifically — would have to include Cloverfield, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere in the summer of 2007, when a trailer that didn’t even include the title of the film played in front of the first Transformers. That set off a feverish search for information about the mystery project, which wound up being a found-footage horror movie about a Godzilla-type monster rampaging through New York City, as seen through the eyes and camera of a group of friends trying to survive the creature’s attack.
ComicBook
Avatar Re-Release Includes Surprise Post-Credits Footage of The Way of Water
Avatar returns to theaters with an exclusive post-credits sneak peek at James Cameron's coming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, according to first reactions on social media. The remastered Avatar re-release — which hits U.S. theaters for a two-week engagement on September 23, ahead of the December 16 opening of Avatar 2 — features "never-before-seen" footage in addition to an upgrade in 4K High Dynamic Range. According to one report from a moviegoer who attended the September 21 re-release in France: "We are treated to a breathtaking scene [of] the marine life of Pandora."
International Business Times
'Avatar' Still The Biggest Movie Of All Time; Re-Release Earns $30M At Box Office
Over a decade since it was first released in movie theaters, "Avatar" still holds the title for the highest-grossing film of all time. Disney's remastered 4K HDR version of "Avatar" raked in $30.5 million at the global box office over the weekend. The movie, which features the enchanting world of Pandora, earned $10 million in North America and $20.5 million in international markets.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes
Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sports a running time of two hours and 41 minutes, according to major theater chains that have started posting information about the movie on their websites. Disney later confirmed the running time. The film joins the pantheon of Hollywood studio superhero pics with hefty running times and will be the second-longest of any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind Avengers: Endgame. It is 26 minutes longer than the groundbreaking Black Panther (2:15).More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2'Box Office: Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'...
T3
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just broke the internet
Hugh Jackman will suit up as Wolverine once more when Deadpool 3 releases in 2024
Comments / 0