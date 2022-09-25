Read full article on original website
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
NBC Sports
Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
Details spill on Celtics staffer tied to Ime Udoka scandal – including past contact with Nia Long
The NBA season is fast approaching, and yet all anybody can talk about is Ime Udoka. Information has trickled out on the nature of the Boston Celtics head coach’s transgressions against the team’s code of conduct, but one detail that continues to elude fans and observers – likely for the best – is the identity of the female staffer involved in the whole fiasco.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he’s ‘jealous’ of Stephen Curry, Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo has already achieved so much in his career. He’s already won back-to-back MVP titles as well as an NBA championship. Nevertheless, it is clear that Giannis has no intention of resting on his laurels. In a recent press conference, Antetokounmpo reveals how motivated he remains to be...
Steve Nash breaks silence on Kevin Durant wanting him fired from Nets
Kevin Durant reportedly wanted the Brooklyn Nets to move on from head coach Steve Nash. On Monday, Nash addressed Durant’s previous concerns, per Brian Lewis. “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements,” Nash said. Lewis also reported that Steve Nash and Kevin Durant...
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Steph Curry Best Player in The World
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on top
ESPN
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is NBA's best player after leading Golden State Warriors to title
MILWAUKEE - For Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the debate about the best player in the NBA is simple. He doesn't consider himself the current best player in the league because his team fell short of winning the championship last season. So, he was ready to cede that accolade to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry instead.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23
LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy
The Boston Celtics decision to suspend their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season has shocked the entire NBA world, including the Celtics own players. While some folks are intent on making sure Udoka gets left in the past, Boston’s point guard Marcus Smart offered a different opinion on the matter that will […] The post ‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Beasley sends Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message after Donovan Mitchell trade
Utah Jazz’ Malik Beasley displayed confidence at NBA media day. He also sent Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message. Beasley was talking about his goals for the season and ended up explaining his personality and character, per HoopsHype on Twitter. “My off the court situation, I want to make...
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Kevin Durant’s training camp message heading into Year 16 after tumultuous Nets offseason
There are few players with more on the line next season than Kevin Durant. After wandering the proverbial desert ever since he left the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets, KD has yet to get out of the second round. But heading into the start of training camp, Durant’s mindset appears to be […] The post Kevin Durant’s training camp message heading into Year 16 after tumultuous Nets offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.” James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was […] The post ‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
