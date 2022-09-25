ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

By Tori Gaines
( KRON ) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the ‘big problem’ of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement posted to Governor Newsom’s Twitter profile.

SFFD: “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt violates uniform policy

SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi, require catalytic converter recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows for used catalytic converters to be sold by authorized parties.

Governor Newsom stated that studies have shown catalytic converter theft has increased by 10 times since 2018, and it’s not unique to our state.

“California is doing what we do best, and that’s trying to be on the forefront of trying to solve this,” Newsom said in the announcement.

Governor Newsom went on to say that one of the root causes of catalytic converter theft is brokers and middlemen who purchase and sell stolen parts.

“You take away the market for stolen goods, you can help cut down on stealing,” he said.

Comments / 181

citrus farmer
2d ago

What a joke !! People are having home invasions , homicides , ect , ect !! All they do is talk !! Everything is getting worse !!! All we ever hear is talk !! Ramped Catalytic converter theft has been going on for a long time !! I think your the problem Newsome

Reply(20)
126
LongSummerDays
2d ago

So all the other theft will still be mostly misdemeanors. Criminals are the priority in this state, on top of the violent ones that never stays in jail since they are mostly criminal sanctuary democrats.

Reply
51
Mark Goodall
2d ago

translation they're going to steal your Cadillac converter maybe get arrested by the cops the cops are going to do their paperwork the Jail's going to let him out and before the cops are back on the street you're going to be back stealing your other Cadillac converter hum well done Newsome why don't you try actually enforcing laws we have has stopped this rotating door of Bale free

Reply(2)
30
