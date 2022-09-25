ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Jennings Airport to host 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Airport will be hosting the 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in on Oct. 1, 2022. The free event allows viewers to come and view the planes close up as well as see flying competitions at the Jennings Airport on 1704 Public Works Rd. There will be...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles non-profits help Florida prepare for hurricane. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Parish first responders host Touch a Truck day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday was Touch a Truck day in Cameron Parish. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents came out and were able to meet the first responders in the grand lake area. Residents got the opportunity to learn about several pieces of life saving equipment used...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting its annual fall career fair in October. We spoke with Dedria Walton who is the assistant director of recruitment and career services for SOWELA who explained how the fair benefits employers looking for well-trained workers as well as SOWELA students or former students looking for a good job.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Goodwill holds career exploration workshop at Westlake Library

Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Westlake Library hosted a career exploration workshop Monday with representatives from Goodwill. The free workshop helped adults who are having trouble deciding on a career path, or just want to make a change. Attendees learned more about finding a career path that fits not only their skills but their interests as well.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 26, 2022. Tremayne Javaughan Morris, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms. Nicole Rene Williams, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; bank fraud; forgery. Russell Aaron Welch, 41, Westlake: Theft...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion tailgate continues despite officials efforts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Washington-Marion tailgate continued this Friday evening, despite attempts to keep it from happening. This comes after a judge signed an injunction to allow the parking lot to remain open after the event was cancelled earlier this week. “And we just sit down and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man wanted for theft in Beauregard Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspect involved in a theft of a business. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man is urged to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281. To submit a tip online, CLICK HERE.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish residents and residents in surrounding areas are being asked not to burn rubbish, debris, or conduct a control burn by Beauregard Parish Fire District 4. Authorities say because the area has not had any rain for two weeks and the humidity has dropped they...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

