KPLC TV
Abraham’s Tent gets big donation from Hunters for the Hungry
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If there’s one thing Lake Charles does well, it’s helping their community. It’s a core value many in Southwest Louisiana hold dear. “This plays a big part in our program,” says Pearl Cole with Abraham’s Tent. Feeding the hungry is...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles non-profits help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next few days will be quite tense for the people on Florida’s coast as they prepare for the impacts from Hurricane Ian. Organizations in Lake Charles said they are on stand-by ready to jump in to help. “We have quite a few commodities...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital hosts Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala will feature a glitz and glam fashion show with cancer patients from Memorial Hospital to benefit their cancer fund. “Cancer touches many people’s lives, and this event is an opportunity for the community to help support patients and advance...
KPLC TV
Jennings Airport to host 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Airport will be hosting the 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in on Oct. 1, 2022. The free event allows viewers to come and view the planes close up as well as see flying competitions at the Jennings Airport on 1704 Public Works Rd. There will be...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles non-profits help Florida prepare for hurricane. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth...
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish first responders host Touch a Truck day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday was Touch a Truck day in Cameron Parish. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents came out and were able to meet the first responders in the grand lake area. Residents got the opportunity to learn about several pieces of life saving equipment used...
Movies Under The Stars Returns September 30 In Lake Charles
It's Fall and that means the return of the popular Movies Under The Stars outdoor movie event here in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles. The weather outlook for the next week looks great which is a perfect time to have this event. This year's movie series will feature three Halloween-themed...
Sulphur Now Has a Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Place
Chris and Kachada Reeves own C & K Disposal and also Sulphur Dirt and Rock. It seems now the Reeves are venturing further out into other things to offer. The Reeves are now turning part of their property into a pumpkin patch for the fall and Halloween season. Not only...
KPLC TV
Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth and Common Streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s an attraction that many slow down and enjoy, little webbed feet crossing the street at the corner of Sixth and Common streets. Residents in the area raised concerns about dangers to the duck crossing. “Something real nice for all of the residents here,...
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting its annual fall career fair in October. We spoke with Dedria Walton who is the assistant director of recruitment and career services for SOWELA who explained how the fair benefits employers looking for well-trained workers as well as SOWELA students or former students looking for a good job.
KPLC TV
Goodwill holds career exploration workshop at Westlake Library
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Westlake Library hosted a career exploration workshop Monday with representatives from Goodwill. The free workshop helped adults who are having trouble deciding on a career path, or just want to make a change. Attendees learned more about finding a career path that fits not only their skills but their interests as well.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 26, 2022. Tremayne Javaughan Morris, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms. Nicole Rene Williams, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; bank fraud; forgery. Russell Aaron Welch, 41, Westlake: Theft...
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion tailgate continues despite officials efforts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Washington-Marion tailgate continued this Friday evening, despite attempts to keep it from happening. This comes after a judge signed an injunction to allow the parking lot to remain open after the event was cancelled earlier this week. “And we just sit down and...
KPLC TV
Man wanted for theft in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspect involved in a theft of a business. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man is urged to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281. To submit a tip online, CLICK HERE.
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
KPLC TV
Beauregard residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish residents and residents in surrounding areas are being asked not to burn rubbish, debris, or conduct a control burn by Beauregard Parish Fire District 4. Authorities say because the area has not had any rain for two weeks and the humidity has dropped they...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
