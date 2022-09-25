ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Hurricane Florence, four years later: What’s been done, what’s next

Editor’s note: This story was submitted for publication at WNCT.com with permission from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. ===== CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Four years ago, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune area experienced the wettest tropical cyclone on record in the Carolinas. Making landfall near Wrightsville Beach in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept. […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Portion of West Fremont St. closed in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced Sept. 27 that West Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed “most of today.”. Per the announcement, maintenance is causing this closure. Updates will be provided as they come in.
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Town Council votes to authorize land purchase for conservation

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council plans to spend thousands of dollars to acquire a large parcel of vacant land. Council voted tonight in favor of authorizing the town manager to purchase twenty acres of land for $147,500. The portion of land is located between the intersection of...
LELAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center

After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Updates Road Closings List for Bladen County

A road closings update in Bladen County from the North Carolina Department of Transportation as of Monday, September 26, 2022, has been released. NCDOT still gives no date on when the Elwell Ferry will reopen. Following are the road updates given by Faye Boyne with NCDOT. CLOSED:. SR1137 (McKee Road)
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland and Brunswick County have gone back and forth with developers for the past few months around the land near the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Highway 74/76. Though the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners struck down a development on the south side of Malmo Loop, plans for the north side continue via an annexation request with the Leland Planning Board.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina

Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Traffic lanes blocked after Horry County crash on Dongola Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run Tuesday evening. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area. NEW: Badly decomposed body found in Scotland County. Officials said serious injuries...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

