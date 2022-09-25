Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Bogue Inlet channel still moving east, but repeat of 2005 relocation project not yet needed
EMERALD ISLE — The channel in Bogue Inlet between Emerald Isle and Onslow County is creeping east but is not yet close to threatening private property at The Point, as it did in the early 2000s. Ben Sumners of Newport-based Geodynamics, Carteret County’s beach surveying firm, briefed the county...
WECT
Non-profit announces pickleball tournament to raise money for Oak Island parks
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The non-profit Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation has announced a pickleball tournament to raise money for park-related project. The Battle on the Beach fundraising tournament will be from October 22 to 23 at the outdoor pickleball/tennis courts in Middleton Park. The foundation raises money...
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
coastalreview.org
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
Hurricane Florence, four years later: What’s been done, what’s next
Editor’s note: This story was submitted for publication at WNCT.com with permission from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. ===== CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Four years ago, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune area experienced the wettest tropical cyclone on record in the Carolinas. Making landfall near Wrightsville Beach in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept. […]
WECT
Portion of West Fremont St. closed in Burgaw
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced Sept. 27 that West Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed “most of today.”. Per the announcement, maintenance is causing this closure. Updates will be provided as they come in.
WECT
Burgaw to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new basketball, volleyball courts
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new basketball and volleyball courts at Rotary Park. Per the announcement, the ceremony will take place on Sept. 28 at 102 Industrial Park. As of this time, it is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Town Council votes to authorize land purchase for conservation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council plans to spend thousands of dollars to acquire a large parcel of vacant land. Council voted tonight in favor of authorizing the town manager to purchase twenty acres of land for $147,500. The portion of land is located between the intersection of...
WECT
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host blood drive, urges community to donate
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced that they will host a blood drive on Oct. 13. from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. According to the announcement, the event will take place in the Ocean’s Classroom at 900 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach.
WECT
New Hanover County to hold information sessions on quarter-cent transportation sales tax
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced pop-up information sessions on their proposed transportation sales tax increase. The community will be able to vote on the tax this November, which would amount to 25 cents per $100 and not apply to groceries, fuel, prescriptions and any other sales-tax exempt purchases.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 26, 2022. Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon. The triathlon is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 24. Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM...
WECT
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N. Beasley Road and S. Beasley Road. Earlier this morning, the road was closed as a result of a traffic incident, per announcement.
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Updates Road Closings List for Bladen County
A road closings update in Bladen County from the North Carolina Department of Transportation as of Monday, September 26, 2022, has been released. NCDOT still gives no date on when the Elwell Ferry will reopen. Following are the road updates given by Faye Boyne with NCDOT. CLOSED:. SR1137 (McKee Road)
WECT
Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland and Brunswick County have gone back and forth with developers for the past few months around the land near the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Highway 74/76. Though the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners struck down a development on the south side of Malmo Loop, plans for the north side continue via an annexation request with the Leland Planning Board.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
wpde.com
Traffic lanes blocked after Horry County crash on Dongola Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run Tuesday evening. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area. NEW: Badly decomposed body found in Scotland County. Officials said serious injuries...
WECT
27th annual Art in the Arboretum rescheduled, planning to occur in November
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that the 27th annual Art in the Arboretum has been postponed due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Cape Fear region. According to their announcement, the event will now take place Nov. 5-6. The show will be open...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
300 Venus flytraps rescued, replanted in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit rescued and relocated hundreds of Venus flytraps over the weekend in Boiling Spring Lakes. The Venus flytrap is one of the most widely recognized plants around the world and it’s native only to the Carolina coast. The rescue was...
