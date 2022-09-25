ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynonna Judd Responds to Sister Ashley’s Op-Ed on Naomi Judd’s Death

Last April, country music fans mourned the death of 76-year-old Naomi Judd after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head took her life. Now, more than four months after her death, Judd’s daughter Ashley has released an op-ed in the New York Times, speaking out about the horrifying experience of finding her still-laboring mother alive moments before the fatal shot killed her. After sharing with the public how the horrors of that encounter continue to haunt her, Ashley Judd’s famous sister Wynonna praised her tell-all op-ed, which she entitled “The Right to Keep Private Pain Private.” See what the country singer had to say below.
