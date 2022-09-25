ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Triple Overnight Shooting Under Investigation In Baltimore City

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7oUT_0i9pr9vN00
The triple shooting is under investigation in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Three people were shot by an unknown gunman who remains at large following a night of violence in Baltimore, police say.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, members of the Baltimore Police Department's Southern District responded to the 3600 block of 5th Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police said that they found a 31-year-old woman and adult man suffering from gunshot wounds, and a third victim, a 19-year-old teen, was located with apparent gunshot wounds nearby in the 4000 block of East Patapsco Avenue.

Paramedics treated all three at the scene before transporting them to area hospitals for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect or motive has been identified by investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

It came hours after investigators responded to a shooting at approximately 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of Esther Place, where a 32-year-old man was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the triple shooting has been asked to contact detectives in the Southeast District by calling (410) 396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

