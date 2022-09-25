Read full article on original website
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
WATCH: Amusement park ride plunges 50 feet, throwing victims from seats
A real-life tower of terror occurred when at least 16 people were injured Sunday after a amusement park ride plummeted roughly 50 feet and left many fearing the passengers were dead.
20 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 20 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, while happened in the early hours of the morning. The was reportedly carrying varsol, a highly flammable liquid...
Horrifying moment trapeze artist fails to grasp her husband's hand during new aerial routine and crashes down to the ground suffering spinal injuries at packed Russian circus
Footage shows the appalling moment when a 26-year-old trapeze artist fell into the circus ring during a new act in front of hundreds of children and their parents. Tatyana Zolotukhina was performing with her husband Sergey Zolotukhin, 34, when she failed to catch his hand and plunged 16ft crashing on the ground during a show in Russia.
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
Major update in wheat field deaths after four bodies found in remote North Dakota spot
A MAN reportedly shot dead his brother, son, and boss in a remote wheat field in what police have called a murder-suicide. Police have given an update after four people were found dead in a wheat field on Monday in Cando, North Dakota. A firearm was found near one of...
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
A Russian shipping engineer who dumped 10,000 gallons of oil-polluted water off the Louisiana coast and lied to the Coast Guard has been jailed for a year and a day
The unnamed bulk carrier, registered in the Marshall Islands, was anchored near the Southwest Passage off the Louisiana Coast in March 2021.
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
Body parts and debris found in Baltic Sea after "ghost plane" crashes with prominent businessman, 3 others on board
Human remains and debris have been found in the Baltic Sea during a search operation off Latvia's coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances, likely killing all four occupants. Karl-Peter Griesemann, a prominent German businessman, was aboard the plane with three others, a spokesperson for Quick Air, an...
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Man left fuming after sitting next to smelly passenger during flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided people's opinions after he asked the man next to him on a flight to "ease up on the farts". The man was on a plane from New York to California when he noticed a persistent smell coming from the passenger he was sitting next to. In...
Family of 4 killed in fiery crash with big-rig that ran stop sign while Indian parents were visiting 2 kids living in US
A DEVASTATING crash killed a family of four after a big rig ran a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the truck told authorities that his brakes had failed, resulting in the crash on Interstate 17 in Arizona on Sunday. Both vehicles were...
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Electrocuted After Mistaking Downed Power Line in Backyard for Stick
A teenage girl was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm in Michigan on Monday, according to authorities. The Monroe Public Safety Department said on Facebook that the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was walking...
