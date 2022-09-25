ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

Horrifying moment trapeze artist fails to grasp her husband's hand during new aerial routine and crashes down to the ground suffering spinal injuries at packed Russian circus

Footage shows the appalling moment when a 26-year-old trapeze artist fell into the circus ring during a new act in front of hundreds of children and their parents. Tatyana Zolotukhina was performing with her husband Sergey Zolotukhin, 34, when she failed to catch his hand and plunged 16ft crashing on the ground during a show in Russia.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

