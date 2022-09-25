ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

Ian strengthens as local storm watches remain in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian remains in a mode of intensification late Monday night as the increasingly powerful storm rips through the western tip of Cuba Tuesday. Ian's center is located about 100 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is moving north-northwest at 13 MPH.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
talgov.com

City of Tallahassee

The City of Tallahassee is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian. City departments are prepared to respond as needed, and residents are encouraged to prepare as well. The City’s Step-by-Step PREP Guide, available at Talgov.com/PREP, provides a disaster supplies checklist, tips about hardening your home and information about vital City services, such as electric, water and solid waste.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Taylor County issues voluntary evacuation notice

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood prone, and low-lying areas of Taylor County. The notice takes effect Tuesday at 1:00 pm. “Please use this time to make preparations for the storm. If you decide to not evacuate, please...
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Congressional Candidate Danielle Hawk and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki fried hosted the discussion at Heartwood Soundstage in the Downtown area. Hawk and Fried opened the conversation about voting to protect women’s rights to abortion and contraceptive access. They opened the floor for some residents to ask...
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
FLORIDA STATE

