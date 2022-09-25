Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Medical boards cancel Tallahassee workshop on gender-affirming care due to Hurricane Ian
It's not clear how the cancellation will impact the rule development. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the state. Florida’s two medical boards are canceling a Sept. 30 workshop on gender-affirming care that was slated to be held in Tallahassee. Members of the Board of Medicine and Board of...
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
WPBF News 25
'Plan for possible evacuations': DeSantis speaks as Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Sunday ahead ofHurricane Ian. It took place at 11: 30 a.m. at the State of Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee where he was joined by FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General James O. Eifert and FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian and is urging everyone to “stay ready and stay informed.”. City, county and school leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to update citizens on preparedness efforts. Leon County Commission Chairman Bill...
Florida Schools Shut Down Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Public schools, state colleges and universities in some areas are closing this week as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Education website indicated most closures planned as of Monday morning were in the Tampa Bay area, as the storm’s track was projected
wtxl.com
Ian strengthens as local storm watches remain in effect
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian remains in a mode of intensification late Monday night as the increasingly powerful storm rips through the western tip of Cuba Tuesday. Ian's center is located about 100 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is moving north-northwest at 13 MPH.
No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
Sandbag locations across the Big Bend
The city of Tallahassee and the Leon County government announced Sunday morning that they will provide sandbag locations.
WCJB
Ian becomes a Hurricane, North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ian has become a hurricane as the storm approaches Cuba and puts North Central Florida in the center of the “Cone of Uncertainty.”. As of 8 a.m. on Monday, Ian’s wind speeds were recorded at 75 mph. Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall in Cuba.
talgov.com
City of Tallahassee
The City of Tallahassee is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian. City departments are prepared to respond as needed, and residents are encouraged to prepare as well. The City’s Step-by-Step PREP Guide, available at Talgov.com/PREP, provides a disaster supplies checklist, tips about hardening your home and information about vital City services, such as electric, water and solid waste.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
wtxl.com
State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida. According to the news release from the...
News4Jax.com
Man appointed by Gov. DeSantis to oversee election crimes and security dies of heart attack
Peter Antonacci, appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the head of Florida’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security, has died of a heart attack. The office was created to investigate election crimes and voter fraud. Former Governor Rick Scott appointed Antonacci to lead the Broward County Supervisor of...
WCTV
Taylor County issues voluntary evacuation notice
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood prone, and low-lying areas of Taylor County. The notice takes effect Tuesday at 1:00 pm. “Please use this time to make preparations for the storm. If you decide to not evacuate, please...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Former Navy Commanding Officer “DeSantis Is A True Servant Leader”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced Friday the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Honor, Courage, Commitment.” The 30-second ad is running statewide and features retired Navy Captain Dan Bean of Jacksonville,
WCJB
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Congressional Candidate Danielle Hawk and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki fried hosted the discussion at Heartwood Soundstage in the Downtown area. Hawk and Fried opened the conversation about voting to protect women’s rights to abortion and contraceptive access. They opened the floor for some residents to ask...
Florida State cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida State University has announced classes are canceled for Tuesday, September 27, through Friday, September 30, due to Hurricane Ian.
Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida
Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
Comments / 0