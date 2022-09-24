ESPN leaves Auburn, Mizzou football game to show Aaron Judge strikeout, fans hated it

Jimbo Fisher will bring the Aggies into Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, October 1. After beating Alabama in 2021, the Tide looks for payback against Texas A&M. The recruiting dust-up between Fisher and Nick Saban in the spring only intensified the coming matchup. Alabama is focused on Arkansas for now, but we know next week will be interesting.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO