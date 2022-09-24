ESPN leaves Auburn, Mizzou football game to show Aaron Judge strikeout, fans hated it

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Football at No. 20 Arkansas
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's trip to face the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops don't need Auburn or Nebraska to make College Football Playoff | Opinion
The success of Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops should attract interest from other schools. Why leave a good thing, especially with a bigger playoff coming?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Time and network announced for highly anticipated Alabama-Texas A&M game
Jimbo Fisher will bring the Aggies into Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, October 1. After beating Alabama in 2021, the Tide looks for payback against Texas A&M. The recruiting dust-up between Fisher and Nick Saban in the spring only intensified the coming matchup. Alabama is focused on Arkansas for now, but we know next week will be interesting.
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Browns' Garrett recovering from crash, unclear if he'll play
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stayed home to rest and recover from injuries suffered in a car crash as his status for Cleveland's game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt. Garrett was not at the team's facility Wednesday, two days after the...
Can Mizzou Learn From Kent State Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 1 Georgia?
The Missouri Tigers could take a page out of Kent State's book ahead of a matchup with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Comments / 0