myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from outside House Springs home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 6400 block of Glendale Court in House Springs. The stolen 2013 Kia Optima was valued at about $3,000, authorities reported. The victim parked the car outside his home at about midnight...
SUV slams into Warrenton hotel room, no injuries
An investigation is underway after an SUV slammed into a Warrenton hotel room Monday evening.
myleaderpaper.com
Illinois man allegedly threatens Arnold man with gun
A 27-year-old Belleville, Ill., man was arrested for allegedly threatening a 36-year-old Arnold man with a gun. The two men had been in an intimate relationship, Arnold Police reported. The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at home in the 500 block of Ray Del Drive, where the...
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Offer $1,000 For Tip Leading to Arrest of Rural Jerseyville Man
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers of Jersey & Greene counties is giving out $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest of a man wanted for multiple crimes across several counties. Two Rivers is seeking the whereabouts of 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of rural Jerseyville. Krueger is wanted on multiple felonies in Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties. Two Rivers says that he is also wanted in connection to and questioning for multiple residential burglaries and possession of a stolen vehicle.
myleaderpaper.com
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
advantagenews.com
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting
A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
KMOV
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A dangerous moment of impact was seen and heard on camera. A video that’s caused a stir on social media shows a 12-year-old boy being hit by a car while riding his bike in his neighborhood. The driver turns out to be the local school district’s superintendent.
Man charged with murder after body found in St. Louis
A man is charged with murder after a decomposing body was found along a north St. Louis street.
St. Louis County man sentenced for stealing $600K from Home Depot
A Vinita Park, Missouri man appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years from box store retailer Home Depot.
ATV vs Camaro crash leaves kids seriously injured in Shannon County
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured after an all-terrain vehicle ran into a Chevrolet Camaro around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Shannon County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 2016 Arctic Cat Caterpillar ATV collided with the front of a 2002 Camaro 10 miles west of Ellington. […]
KMOV
WANTED: Suspect sought in August shooting in Central West End
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave. on August 22. Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, shot a 37-year-old woman inside an apartment because he was angry she answered a call on his phone. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
myleaderpaper.com
Man wanted by Sheriff’s Office found sleeping on trampoline in Arnold
Arnold Police arrested a 48-year-old Leasburg man wanted on a felony warrant after he was found sleeping on a child’s trampoline outside a home in the 100 block of the Starling Community mobile home court. Arnold Police received an anonymous tip that the fugitive was outside the home before the arrest, Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
kfmo.com
Hearne Gets 14 Years Over Stabbing
(Jefferson County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Jacob Hearne, is facing a 14 year prison sentence after entering a guilty plea to charges of Involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the May 29th, 2017, stabbing death of Alicia Morris. Hearne was 15 years old when the crime took place. He was certified to be tried as an adult. Hearne will serve 7 years on both counts after pleading guilty at a plea hearing Friday in Jefferson County Court. Hearne had been charged after authorities said he had stabbed Morris with a steak knife he said he was carrying for protection. Records show Morris and Hearne's mother were allegedly in a fight when he came up behind Morris and stabbed her once in the back puncturing her lung and severing a major artery.
KMOV
MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) - Missouri police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen a week ago in Sauget, Illinois. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Dominick Pogue was reportedly last seen on Sept. 19 in or around the Metro East town. The 28-year-old’s family has not heard from him since then.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Cook of Granite City for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Brake of Richview for alleged deceptive practice/bad checks. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail. A 37-year-old homeless Centralia man was arrested...
KMOV
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah Longhibler...
Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride
ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
