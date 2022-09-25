(Jefferson County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Jacob Hearne, is facing a 14 year prison sentence after entering a guilty plea to charges of Involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the May 29th, 2017, stabbing death of Alicia Morris. Hearne was 15 years old when the crime took place. He was certified to be tried as an adult. Hearne will serve 7 years on both counts after pleading guilty at a plea hearing Friday in Jefferson County Court. Hearne had been charged after authorities said he had stabbed Morris with a steak knife he said he was carrying for protection. Records show Morris and Hearne's mother were allegedly in a fight when he came up behind Morris and stabbed her once in the back puncturing her lung and severing a major artery.

