Brooklyn, NY

Cops release surveillance footage of moped-riding NYC serial groper

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoXlJ_0i9ppKTh00

Newly released surveillance footage shows a creepy serial groper who has been attacking women in Brooklyn for the past month, cops say.

Police said the pervy fugitive has been motoring up to unsuspecting women on a moped in a rash of disturbing grab-and-flee attacks.

The clip shows the suspect dressed in dark pants, a black short-sleeved shirt and no helmet as he drives along on the sidewalk, at one point looking back over his shoulder.

Earlier this month, the NYPD released images of the suspect inside a bodega. The man had short-cropped hair and was wearing gray shorts and a No. 30 jersey of international soccer star Lionel Messi.

Police said the suspect has struck more than a dozen times since Aug. 28, grabbing at unsuspecting women before making his getaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGqvd_0i9ppKTh00
The alleged groper has been attacking women in Brooklyn.
DCPI

In the most recent incident, cops said, the man pulled up to a 21-year-old woman outside 1015 Avenue N in Midwood around 4:15 p.m., grabbed her buttocks and sped off eastbound on Avenue N.

A day earlier, the brazen creep came up to a 48-year-old woman near Canton Avenue and East Eighth Street shortly after 4 p.m., grabbed her breast and fled.

The day before that, on Sept. 8, he targeted a 20-year-old woman at Bedford and Newkirk Avenues in Flatbush and grabbed her buttocks around 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSQWB_0i9ppKTh00
The suspect has struck more than a dozen times since Aug. 28.
DCPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGQmf_0i9ppKTh00
He uses his moped as a fast getaway to avoid consequences.
DCPI

On Aug 30, police said the suspect attacked three different women within a one-hour span, grabbing the genitals of a 38-year-old woman in Wiliamsburth at 6:18 a.m., before touching another woman’s buttocks near Fort Greene Park around 7 a.m. and the genitals and buttocks of a 33 -year-old woman in Clinton Hill at 7:14 a.m., police said.

In the first incident, police said, the man grabbed the buttocks of a 23-year-old woman around 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Park Slope.

Police are asking anyone with information about the serial groper to call the NYPD Crime Stopper’s Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

